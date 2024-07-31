Blockchain In Supply Chain Market is Projected to Reach USD 44.3 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 54.01% By 2032
Blockchain technology can verify that products adhere to quality standards across the entire supply chain. By recording data on the blockchain during every step of production, companies can monitor and confirm adherence to particular standards.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2024 ) Pune 30 July 2024: The Global Blockchain In Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44.3 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 54.01%. Blockchain In Supply Chain involves the integration of unique designs, logos, or text onto standard products, providing creative control over the final output. The global custom t-shirt printing market is poised for growth, driven by the rising adoption of personalized t-shirts by multinational corporations for brand, product, and service promotion. Consumer preferences for trendy and customized apparel are anticipated to further propel market expansion. Additionally, industries such as logistics, hospitality, construction, and healthcare are expected to utilize personalized t-shirts for branding and promotional purposes. However, the market faces challenges including equipment limitations, complexity of designs, substantial initial investment, restricted material availability, and higher printing costs, which are hindering growth.
Blockchain In Supply Chain's Key Competitors include:
• IBM (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• AWS (US)
• Oracle (US)
• Huawei (China)
• Guardtime (Estonia)
• TIBCO Software (US)
• Bitfury (The Netherlands)
• Interbit (Canada), and other major players.
Get Sample PDF of Custom Printing Market with Complete TOC, Tables & Figures
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-sample/blockchain-in-supply-chain-market-311
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Dynamics
The retail sector is predicted to lead the way in the blockchain supply chain market as more players are embracing the technology to streamline processes, maintain quality, ensure product safety and authenticity, improve reliability, and help supply chain partners track product location. These elements contribute to the market expansion of blockchain in the retail sector. Blockchain technology is changing the supply chain industry by offering an automated method for storing data digitally, which prevents easy tampering. This gets rid of the necessity for intermediaries to validate or negotiate transactions, and ensures that transaction data is synchronized among networks. This leads to automated transactions and direct relationships with stakeholders, removing the necessity for intermediaries. Blockchain technology enables precise tracing of transactions, even when dealing with a large amount of data, ensuring seamless transaction flow.
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Regional Insights
Blockchain technology is fueling growth in various industries, making North America the most advanced region in technology adoption and infrastructure. It is anticipated that the market will continue to be competitive because of key industry leaders and continuous advancements. Concerns about data security among retailers are fueling growth, with government entities such as the Army and IRS experiencing more than 70 breaches daily. Big companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, and Digital Asset Holdings will have a substantial influence on the North American market. The pandemic has speeded up the need for cloud-based services and software, which has led to a market ripe for blockchain advancements.
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Segment Analysis
By Component
• Platform
• Services
Blockchain platforms are expected to take over the supply chain market by incorporating blockchain technology into supply chain management. These platforms provide a structure for creating personalized decentralized apps, ensuring secure, transparent, and immutable records. Important aspects consist of smart contracts, agreement mechanisms, and characteristics related to data integrity. Blockchain technology improves transparency and accountability by tracking the entire product journey from creation to purchase, thus eliminating counterfeit goods and operational inefficiencies. Smart contracts cut out the need for third parties, lower transaction expenses, and minimize mistakes made by humans. Blockchain platforms promote collaboration and trust among supply chain members, guaranteeing the accuracy of data through consensus.
By Application
• Payment & Settlement
• Product Traceability
• Counterfeit Detection
• Smart Contracts
• Risk & Compliance Management
• Other
By Industry Verticals
• Retail & Consumer Goods
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Manufacturing
• Logistics
• Oil & Gas
• Other
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Ask an Analyst:
https://pristineintelligence.com/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-in-supply-chain-market-311
Key questions answered in the Blockchain In Supply Chain Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Blockchain In Supply Chain market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Blockchain In Supply Chain market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Blockchain In Supply Chain market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, an IT and Telecom Industry research firm has released the following reports:
• Global FinFET Technology Market: Global FinFET Technology Market Size Was Valued at USD 31.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 112.47 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 15.19% From 2024-2032.
• Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market: Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size Was Valued at USD 8.01 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.79% From 2024-2032.
About Us:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird's eye view of a market to our esteemed client. Our team at Pristine Intelligence focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Pristine Intelligence's extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact Us:
Office No 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex,
Right Bhusari Colony,
Kothrud, Pune,
Maharashtra, India - 411038 (+1) 773 382 1049 +91 - 81800 - 96367
Email: sales@pristineintelligence.com
Blockchain In Supply Chain's Key Competitors include:
• IBM (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• AWS (US)
• Oracle (US)
• Huawei (China)
• Guardtime (Estonia)
• TIBCO Software (US)
• Bitfury (The Netherlands)
• Interbit (Canada), and other major players.
Get Sample PDF of Custom Printing Market with Complete TOC, Tables & Figures
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-sample/blockchain-in-supply-chain-market-311
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Dynamics
The retail sector is predicted to lead the way in the blockchain supply chain market as more players are embracing the technology to streamline processes, maintain quality, ensure product safety and authenticity, improve reliability, and help supply chain partners track product location. These elements contribute to the market expansion of blockchain in the retail sector. Blockchain technology is changing the supply chain industry by offering an automated method for storing data digitally, which prevents easy tampering. This gets rid of the necessity for intermediaries to validate or negotiate transactions, and ensures that transaction data is synchronized among networks. This leads to automated transactions and direct relationships with stakeholders, removing the necessity for intermediaries. Blockchain technology enables precise tracing of transactions, even when dealing with a large amount of data, ensuring seamless transaction flow.
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Regional Insights
Blockchain technology is fueling growth in various industries, making North America the most advanced region in technology adoption and infrastructure. It is anticipated that the market will continue to be competitive because of key industry leaders and continuous advancements. Concerns about data security among retailers are fueling growth, with government entities such as the Army and IRS experiencing more than 70 breaches daily. Big companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, and Digital Asset Holdings will have a substantial influence on the North American market. The pandemic has speeded up the need for cloud-based services and software, which has led to a market ripe for blockchain advancements.
Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Segment Analysis
By Component
• Platform
• Services
Blockchain platforms are expected to take over the supply chain market by incorporating blockchain technology into supply chain management. These platforms provide a structure for creating personalized decentralized apps, ensuring secure, transparent, and immutable records. Important aspects consist of smart contracts, agreement mechanisms, and characteristics related to data integrity. Blockchain technology improves transparency and accountability by tracking the entire product journey from creation to purchase, thus eliminating counterfeit goods and operational inefficiencies. Smart contracts cut out the need for third parties, lower transaction expenses, and minimize mistakes made by humans. Blockchain platforms promote collaboration and trust among supply chain members, guaranteeing the accuracy of data through consensus.
By Application
• Payment & Settlement
• Product Traceability
• Counterfeit Detection
• Smart Contracts
• Risk & Compliance Management
• Other
By Industry Verticals
• Retail & Consumer Goods
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Manufacturing
• Logistics
• Oil & Gas
• Other
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Ask an Analyst:
https://pristineintelligence.com/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-in-supply-chain-market-311
Key questions answered in the Blockchain In Supply Chain Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Blockchain In Supply Chain market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Blockchain In Supply Chain market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Blockchain In Supply Chain market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Blockchain In Supply Chain market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Blockchain In Supply Chain market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Blockchain In Supply Chain Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, an IT and Telecom Industry research firm has released the following reports:
• Global FinFET Technology Market: Global FinFET Technology Market Size Was Valued at USD 31.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 112.47 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 15.19% From 2024-2032.
• Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market: Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size Was Valued at USD 8.01 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.79% From 2024-2032.
About Us:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird's eye view of a market to our esteemed client. Our team at Pristine Intelligence focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Pristine Intelligence's extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact Us:
Office No 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex,
Right Bhusari Colony,
Kothrud, Pune,
Maharashtra, India - 411038 (+1) 773 382 1049 +91 - 81800 - 96367
Email: sales@pristineintelligence.com
Contact Information:
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results