Condom Market is expected to grow at 8.43 percent through 2024 to 2030
As per Maximize Market research, the Condom Market size was valued at USD 11.72 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.43 percent through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.65 Bn
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2024 ) Condom is a type of contraception used to prevent unintended pregnancies, STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases), and HIV transmission. reports also help in understanding the global Condom Market dynamic, and structure by analyzing the market segments and projecting the global Condom Market size.
During the forecast period, rising condom usage awareness, the availability of various condom varieties to suit consumer needs, and attempts to minimize the spread of HIV and other STIs are expected to enhance market growth. However, people's need for thinner condoms for greater heat transfer during sexual intercourse has led to the creation of invisible and graphene condoms, which are still in the lab testing stage but will open up a new market for condoms once released.
Asia Pacific dominates the Global Condom market during the forecast period 2024-2030. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of xx% in the global condom market during the forecast period. North America held the 2nd largest market share of xx% in 2023
Condom Market Segmentation:
by Material Type
Latex
Non-Latex
by End-User Type
Men
Women
by Distribution Channel
Mass Merchandisers
Drug Stores
E-commerce
Condom Market Key Players:
North America
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC
Meyer Laboratories
Caution Wear
Royal Condoms
Veru Healthcare
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
