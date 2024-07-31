Data Annotation Tools Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 13.42 Bn. for 2030
As per Maximize Market research, the Data Annotation Tools Market size was valued at USD 2.61 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 26.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.42 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2024 ) In the data annotation tools market, annotation involves labeling data such as text, images, audio, or objects to make it identifiable for machines. . Data annotation tools in the market allow users to add value by labeling and adding data attributes, managing data definitions centrally. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the data annotation tools market due to growing adoption in healthcare and finance. Rapid advancements in AI and machine learning in countries like India and China are driving this growth.
The data annotation tools market report analyzes the varied impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on market leaders, followers, and disrupters within the data annotation tools market, considering regional and segment-specific differences. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing need for data annotation in various industries, the focus on novel marketing strategies, product launches, and brand reputation.
Expansion in the data annotation tools market is seen in sectors like healthcare and finance, especially in developing countries. In March 2019, Alegion launched novel image and video annotation tools for AI and machine learning, enhancing solutions for sectors like automotive, government, and finance.
Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation:
By Type
Text
Image
Video
Others
By Annotation Type
Manual
Semi-supervised
Automatic
By Vertical
IT
Automotive
Government
BFSI
Healthcare
Financial Services
Retail
Others
Data Annotation Tools Market Key Players:
Appen Limited
CloudApp
Cogito Tech LLC
Deep Systems
Labelbox
LightTag
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Data Analytics Market size was valued at USD 54.04 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 29.47 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 329.53 Bn.
Global Data Center Networking Market size was valued at USD 24.50 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 55.53 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4% from forecast 2024 to 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
