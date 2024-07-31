Data Pipeline Tools Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2024 ) According to a research report "Data Pipeline Tools Market by Component (Tools and Services), Tool Type (ETL Data Pipeline, ELT Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, and Batch Data Pipeline), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the data pipeline tools market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
Data experts may effectively prepare for new sources of information and channels and decrease the time and expense for incorporating additional sources if they have a common knowledge of data processing activities. Giving analytics teams complete access into the data flows helps them to derive useful insights, improving the quality of the data in the process.
Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The Data Pipeline Tools Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Modern data pipelines can assist the organization in numerous ways, including by providing insights and data more accessible, hastening decision-making, and allowing for flexibility and flexibility during periods of high demand. In comparison to conventional methods, modern, cloud-based data pipelines can take advantage of rapid adaptability. It is a strong engine that feeds data via multiple filters, apps, and APIs, landing it at its end destination in a useful state as an outcome. It can autonomously scale computation and storage capacity up or down.
SMEs segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The Data Pipeline Tools Market is bifurcated on the basis of large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of the SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. At SMEs, creating data pipelines is an essential part. Companies must be able to gather data points from millions of users and analyze the outcomes in close to real-time to create datasets. Data pipeline tools helps manage the data and automates key business processes to get real-time data insights. Data pipeline tools can be extremely useful to elevate the customer data of SMEs to achieve advanced reporting and metrics, reduced costs with streamlined operations, increased operational efficiency, accurate forecast sales trends, and enhanced data security.
APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
Over the next five years, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the data pipeline market. This is because of the tremendous growth in data across all businesses in this area. No matter if the business is manufacturers or media and entertainment a huge flood of data has shown the necessity for an effective data pipeline technology. Businesses were used to keeping data in silos at first. Due to these silos, it was difficult to take any management decision and build a plan. As a result, it is anticipated that this area would embrace data pipeline technologies and solutions at a rapid rate.
Major vendors in the global Data Pipeline Tools Market Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), Tibco (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US), Confluent (US), Estuary Flow (US), Blendo (US), Integrate.io (US), and Fivetran (US).
