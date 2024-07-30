Solar Panel Market Reach USD 54.84 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 5.4% To Forecast 2024-2032
A Solar Panel is a device that converts Sunlight into Electricity by using Photovoltaic cells that produce electrons when exposed to light.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2024 ) Pune 30, July 2024: The Global Solar Panel Market was valued at USD 34.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.84 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.4%.
Solar panels convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic cells, which produce electrons when exposed to light. These panels are typically grouped into arrays or systems, and manufacturers often partner with micro-inverter companies to create AC modules and power optimizer companies to develop smart modules. The versatility of solar panels makes them highly valuable across various industries.
In the dairy industry, solar panels generate power for processes such as sterilization, pasteurization, pressurization, concentration, drying, boiler feedwater, cooling, and bleaching. The textile industry relies on solar energy for bleaching, dyeing, drying, degreasing, and pressing, while the paper industry utilizes solar-generated heat for drying, bleaching, and boiler-feed water. Chemical industries use solar heat for producing soaps, synthetic rubber, and preheating water. Similarly, the beverage industry employs solar panels for washing, pasteurization, and sterilization processes. In the timber industry, solar energy assists in drying, beam thermodiffusion, and pulp preparation, whereas the plastic industry benefits from solar heat for preparation, distillation, separation, extension, drying, and blending processes.
Solar Panel Market Dynamics
In response to environmental concerns and the demand for renewable energy, there has been a significant regulatory shift incentivizing solar installations globally. Governments are introducing policies such as tax incentives, feed-in tariffs, and renewable energy mandates to boost solar adoption. In 2023, solar PV accounted for 75% of renewable capacity additions, with solar and wind expected to comprise 96% of growth due to their low generation costs. Updated regulations are enhancing solar grid integration and compensation, while technological advancements have improved the efficiency and affordability of solar panels. Innovations such as high-efficiency photovoltaic cells and energy storage systems like batteries make solar power more viable, enabling surplus energy storage and reducing grid reliance.
Solar Panel Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Solar Panel Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, including countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia, is experiencing significant economic growth and industrial development, leading to a rising demand for energy. Solar panels are increasingly becoming the preferred choice to meet this demand, as they offer a clean and renewable energy option. Monocrystalline solar panels dominate the market with a 44% share, boosting production capacity, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. In 2022, India had already installed over 56 GW of solar capacity, aiming for 100 GW, and many countries in the region have implemented favorable policies such as feed-in tariffs, tax incentives, and subsidies to encourage solar adoption. This has spurred growth in the solar panel manufacturing industry, particularly in China. With abundant sunlight, supportive government policies, and increasing deployment in both utility-scale and distributed generation sectors, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the solar panel market in the coming years.
Solar Panel Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Monocrystalline
Polycrystalline
Thin Film
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Thin Film. Monocrystalline are expected to dominate the Solar Panel Market during the forecast period. Monocrystalline solar panels are increasingly popular among industries and consumers due to their superior efficiency in converting sunlight into electricity. Their single-crystal structure allows for greater energy production per unit area, enhanced reliability, and longevity. These panels require minimal maintenance, making them a cost-effective investment in the long run. With their sleek, uniform black appearance, monocrystalline panels are aesthetically appealing. Their higher conversion efficiency compared to polycrystalline and thin-film panels results in increased energy generation and reliable power supply, driving their demand.
Solar Panel Key Competitors include:
Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd. (China)
Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (China)
Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)
Ja Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
First Solar, Inc. (USA)
Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)
Gcl System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Sunpower Corporation (USA)
Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (China)
Talesun Solar (China)
Renesola Ltd. (China)
Gcl-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (China)
Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (China)
Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Spic Energy Co., Ltd. (China)
Byd Company Limited (China)
Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China)
Suntech Power Japan Corporation (Japan)
Chint Solar (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. (China)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Neo Solar Power Corporation (Taiwan), and Other Active Players.
By Application
Photovoltaic
Concentrated Solar Power
By Installation Type
Rooftop Solar Panels
Ground-Mounted Solar Panels
Floating Solar Panels
By Grid Connectivity
On-Grid
Off Grid
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Space & Defence
GLOBAL SOLAR PANEL MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Solar Panel Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Solar Panel market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Solar Panel market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Solar Panel market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Solar Panel market?
Who are the leading companies in the Solar Panel market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Solar Panel market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Solar Panel market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Solar Panel market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Solar Panel Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Solar Panel Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Solar Panel Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
