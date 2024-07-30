Robotic Platform Market worth $13.0 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9%
Robotic Platform Market by Robot (Industrial Robot, Service Robot), Deployment (On-premises, On-Cloud), Type (Mobile, Stationary/Fixed), End-user Industry (Manufacturing, Residential, Logistic & Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2024 ) The Robotic platform market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 Billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2029. The growth of the Robotic platform market is driven by Increasing government investments in Robotics Research & Development, Accelerated adoption of robotic software by SMEs to minimize labor and energy expenses and Increasing adoption of cloud-based robotic software solutions.
Simulation and predictive maintenance are emerging as significant technology trends in the robotic software platform market, driven by the need for efficient testing, validation, and proactive maintenance of robotic systems. Simulation technologies allow developers to create virtual environments and test scenarios for robot software platforms without physical hardware, enabling thorough testing and validation of robot behaviors, control algorithms, and software components. This further reduces the risk of costly errors and ensures robustness before deployment in real-world environments. Digital twins, virtual interpretations of physical robots or robotic systems, are instrumental in simulating various scenarios, optimizing performance, and identifying potential issues or failures. Simulation tools also provide valuable training opportunities for operators, technicians, and engineers, helping them to program, operate, and maintain robotic systems safely. Additionally, simulation technologies facilitate rapid prototyping and iterative design processes, allowing developers to test different software architectures, algorithms, and configurations quickly, accelerating the development cycle and reducing costs.
Robotic software platforms have revolutionized the residential sector, offering a diverse array of applications that significantly enhance convenience, safety, and efficiency within homes. These platforms enable seamless integration, control, and operation of various robotic devices, creating a cohesive smart home ecosystem. These platforms excel in home automation, seamlessly integrating smart devices like lights, thermostats, security cameras, and appliances into a unified system controllable remotely or by voice commands. These systems adjust to user preferences through sophisticated algorithms and machine learning, improving energy efficiency and enhancing comfort levels. Cleaning and maintenance robots, such as robotic vacuum cleaners, mops, lawnmowers, and pool cleaners, also benefit from these platforms. They navigate complex environments, avoid obstacles, and perform tasks efficiently with features like scheduling, mapping, and remote monitoring, making home maintenance easier and more effective. For instance, in May 2022, iRobot Corporation (US) introduced its new software platform, iRobot OS, designed to improve Roomba robot vacuums' comprehension of home environments and user habits. Emphasizing the significance of context over mere AI advancements, the platform featured AI obstacle avoidance, voice command integration, and a shared home knowledge cloud. iRobot OS aimed for seamless integration with other smart devices, representing a notable leap forward in smart home technology.
The Asia Pacific has emerged as a prominent region in the global Robotic platform Market, leveraging its emphasis on cost-efficiency that resonates with the affordability of robotic platforms compared to traditional industrial counterparts. This attractiveness is particularly evident for businesses seeking automation solutions. The region's diverse application landscape, spanning industries like electronics, automotive, and food and beverage, significantly contributes to the widespread adoption of robotic platforms. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Asia boasts a robust robot density, with 168 units per 10,000 employees, specifically in manufacturing, highlighting the prevalent use of robots in production processes. Robotic platforms, designed to work alongside human operators, offer a more flexible and interactive approach to automation, enhancing operational efficiency.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
