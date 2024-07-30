Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market wort $126.2 billion by 2029
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care) & Region - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2024 ) The report "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 126.2 billion by 2029 from USD 92.0 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1279
Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, the rising incidence of ESRD globally are anticipated to accelerate the demand for renal care, further propelling the adoption of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services. Moreover, the rising advancements in dialysis machines, development of biocompatible dialysis membranes, dialysis fluid, and portable & home based dialysis equipment are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments for new product development and growing adoption of home dialysis modality owing to its advantages over in center dialysis treatment modality are expected to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth during the forecast period.
Vascular complication associated with dialysis procedures and lack of well established reimbursement and coverage for dialysis in many economic countries, reducing the affordability of dialysis treatment among patients with kidney diseases are likely to hamper the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
The hemodialysis services segment, by hemodialysis products and services, is expected to register the largest market share of the global hemodialysis market in 2023.
The hemodialysis market is segmented based on product and service. Hemodialysis products include hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables & supplies, whereas hemodialysis services include in-center services and home services. The hemodialysis services segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing utilization of in-center and home hemodialysis services among ESRD patients and the rising number of hemodialysis services providers with strong focus on expanding their hemodialysis services. In March 20254, DaVita Inc., a hemodialysis service provider announced the expansion of its international operation across Latin America
“The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period.”
On the basis of region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to the rise in geriatric patient population, increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases, moreover improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of supportive government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis services in many APAC countries such as India and China. The geographical expansion of key players, and emergence of many local players in the region are likely to support growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1279
As of 2023, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis were dominated by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. among others
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1279
Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, the rising incidence of ESRD globally are anticipated to accelerate the demand for renal care, further propelling the adoption of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services. Moreover, the rising advancements in dialysis machines, development of biocompatible dialysis membranes, dialysis fluid, and portable & home based dialysis equipment are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments for new product development and growing adoption of home dialysis modality owing to its advantages over in center dialysis treatment modality are expected to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth during the forecast period.
Vascular complication associated with dialysis procedures and lack of well established reimbursement and coverage for dialysis in many economic countries, reducing the affordability of dialysis treatment among patients with kidney diseases are likely to hamper the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
The hemodialysis services segment, by hemodialysis products and services, is expected to register the largest market share of the global hemodialysis market in 2023.
The hemodialysis market is segmented based on product and service. Hemodialysis products include hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables & supplies, whereas hemodialysis services include in-center services and home services. The hemodialysis services segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing utilization of in-center and home hemodialysis services among ESRD patients and the rising number of hemodialysis services providers with strong focus on expanding their hemodialysis services. In March 20254, DaVita Inc., a hemodialysis service provider announced the expansion of its international operation across Latin America
“The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period.”
On the basis of region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to the rise in geriatric patient population, increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases, moreover improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of supportive government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis services in many APAC countries such as India and China. The geographical expansion of key players, and emergence of many local players in the region are likely to support growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1279
As of 2023, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis were dominated by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. among others
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results