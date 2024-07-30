Data Backup and Recovery revenue is expected to grow by 10.3 percent from 2024 to 2030
Data Backup and Recovery Market size was valued at US$ 12.90 Bn. in 2023 and the total Data Backup and Recovery revenue is expected to grow by 10.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 25.63 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Data Backup and Recovery Market size was valued at USD 12.90 Bn. in 2023 and the total Data Backup and Recovery revenue is expected to grow by 10.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.63 Bn
Backup and recovery refer to the act of producing and keeping data copies that may be used to safeguard businesses from data loss. report also helps in understanding the Data Backup and Recovery market dynamics, and structure by analyzing the market segments and projecting the Data Backup and Recovery market size
Data backup and recovery market is driven by the need to safeguard critical business information, with a focus on security to mitigate data loss risks. However challenges include the limitations of cloud backup technology, such as dependency on internet connectivity and potential bandwidth issues
North America is estimated to lead the Data Backup and Recovery Market. North American corporations use data recovery software widely across their varied operations Because financial organizations, such as banks, rely on electronic data regularly, a thorough disaster recovery plan is required to assist them to safeguard critical information and return to normal operations.
Cider Market Segmentation:
by Component
Software
Services
by Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
by Vertical
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Cider Market Key Players:
NetApp, Inc.
Rackspace, Inc.
Veritas Technologies LLC
CommVault Systems Inc.
Acronis International GmbH
Carbonite Inc.
Actifio
Unitrends
Asigra
Redstor Limited
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
