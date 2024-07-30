Dedicated Server Hosting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent through the forecast period as per Maximize Market Research.
The Dedicated Server Hosting Market was valued at US$ 16.95 Bn. in 2023. Global Dedicated Server Hosting Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 % through the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dedicated Server Hosting Market was valued at US$ 16.95 Bn. in 2023. Global Dedicated Server Hosting Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 % through the forecast period.
Dedicated server hosting is forecast to increase with the growth of the IT and telecommunications sectors. reports also help in understanding the Dedicated Server Hosting Market dynamic, structure by analysing the market segments and projecting the Dedicated Server Hosting Market size.
Businesses are concerned about the security of their internet data. Whenever it comes to distributing company online content to the target audience, hosting service providers are essential. Application, firewall, and program installations for server security are the responsibility of the hosting company. In contrast, consumers take security precautions when running a dedicated server.
North America region dominated the market with 40 % share in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5% through the forecast period. It is forecast that South America's IT industry will grow more quickly than the rest of the country. Software businesses spend $82.9 billion on research and development in the US, which is 25.1% of total domestic corporate R&D.
Dedicated Server Hosting Market Segmentation:
by Operating System
Linux
Windows
by End -User
IT & telecommunication
BSFI
Retail
Medical & Health Care
Manufacturing
Government
Others
by Enterprise Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Dedicated Server Hosting Market Key Players:
OVH (France)
Amazon Web Series
United Internet AG (Germany)
DreamHost LLC (United States)
Kamatera (United States)
Tek Tonic (United States)
Savari Technologies Pvt.Ltd (India)
Rackspace US (US)
Spango Internet B.V. (Netherlands)
GoDaddy Operating Company LLC (US)
