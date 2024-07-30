Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market size was USD 7.42 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.53 Bn by 2030
Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market size was US$ 7.42 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 11.53 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period.
the Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market size was USD 7.42 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.53 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during forecast period.
Digital mobile radio (DMR) is and digital mobile communication standard which is developed by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) defining digital standard of Private, Professional, or Personal mobile radio (PMR). report also helps in understanding Global Market dynamics, and structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market.
Improved professional environment and requirement of advanced communication equipment are major driving factors behind the growth of market. DMR standard provides some benefits such as better coverage, clearer and better sound quality, improved data capabilities, longer battery life, cost effectiveness, enhanced security and lightweight device which are further expected to improve the growth of market.
North America held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of xx% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market.
Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Segmentation:
by Tier
Tier 1 (Unlicensed)
Tier 2 (Conventional)
Tier 3 (Trunked)
by Industry
Commercial
Defense & Public Safety
Mining, Oil & Gas
Transportation
Others
Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Key Players:
Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd
ICOM Inc
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo SpA
Motorola Solutions, Inc
RELM Wireless Corporation
Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited
Tait Ltd.
Thales Group
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
