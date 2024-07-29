Sachet Packaging Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 11.67 Bn. for 2030
Global Sachet Packaging Market size was valued at USD 8.13 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.3% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.67 Bn.
As per Maximize Market research, the Sachet Packaging Market size was valued at USD 8.13 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 5.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.67 Bn.
The global sachet packaging market featuring flexible bags made from materials like plastic and paper, is driven by increasing demand for convenient, cost-effective packaging solutions. Plastic sachets dominate due to their flexibility and affordability, with PET being a popular choice. Sachet packaging consists of three or four layers made of a range of materials such as metal, paper, plastic, fabric, and others. The market benefits from rising disposable incomes, especially among lower-middle-class consumers, and the growing need for hygienic products like hand sanitizers. While challenges such as alternatives to plastic and fluctuating raw material costs exist, the market continues to expand.
Asia Pacific leads in demand due to its strong FMCG sector, with significant growth also expected in Europe, North America, and emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) the industry is valued at US$ 103.7 billion in 2020.
Sachet Packaging Market Segmentation:
By Material Type
Plastic
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
BOPET
PET
Others (polystyrene)
Aluminum Foils
Paper
Others
By Package Size
01 ml-10 ml
11 ml-20 ml
21 ml- 30 ml
Other Packaging Sizes
By Application
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Consumer Goods
Others
Sachet Packaging Market Key Players:
Amcor Limited
Ampac Holding
Bemis Company, Inc
Constantia Flexible Group GmbH
Huhtamaki Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Packaging research firm, has also published the following reports:
Plastic Packaging Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 525.22 billion by 2030 with the CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
India Packaging Market size was valued at US$ 128.91 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 26.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 653.57 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
