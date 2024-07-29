Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market size is expected to grow at 6.7% through 2024 to 2030
Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market size was valued at US$ 101.65 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.7 % through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 160.05 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market Research, Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market to grow from USD 101.65 Bn. in 2023 to USD 160.05 Bn. in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent.
North America had the highest revenue share of almost in 2023. The region's growing number of restaurants, hotels, and food businesses is expected to help the industry develop. In North America, the food-service business is focusing on automated technology-enabled equipment. In August 2021, with the advent of iCombi Pro, RATIONAL, the market leader with a 60 % share of the North American combi oven market, sets the bar on kitchen equipment intelligence, power, efficiency, and flexibility.
Because of the growth of the travel and tourism industry, as well as the increased popularity of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) among millennials, the market is expected to increase significantly soon. Due to rise in demand for drive-through meals, fast-paced life in metros and cosmopolitan cities, an increase in number of working women and nuclear families and increase in individual disposable money drives the growth of market.
In August 2021, with the advent of iCombi Pro, RATIONAL, the market leader with a 60 % share of the North American combi oven market, sets the bar on kitchen equipment intelligence, power, efficiency, and flexibility. Compared to the previous model, the iCombi Pro provides industrial kitchens with increased productivity, faster cooking times, and lower energy consumption while maintaining remarkable uniformity of results.
Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentation
By Product:
Single-Phase Commercial Kitchen
Appliances
Three-Phase Commercial Kitchen
Appliances
By Type:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Others
Key Players of Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market include:
Bakers Pride
S. Blodgett Corporation
Garland Group
Vulcan
Bonnet International
Ali Group
True Manufacturing
AB Electrolux
Carrier Corporation
Meiko International
