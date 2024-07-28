Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030
The Dietary Supplements Market size was valued at USD 168.03 Billion in 2023 and the total market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 245.15 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2024 ) Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the Dietary Supplements Market to grow from USD 168.03 Bn. in 2023 to USD 245.15 Bn. in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.54 percent.
APAC leads the global dietary supplements market and primary leaders of the region include China, India and Japan. Increasing awareness among consumers due to nutritional benefits contributed to the growth of market. Developing Nations’s growth is also contributing towards the growth of market.
Significant presence of pharmaceutical and nutritional product companies in countries like India and China are poised to surpass global market growth during forecast period. Increased expenditure on nutritious food and dietary supplements. These factors are expected to sustain dietary supplements market growth in the APAC region over 2023-2030.
In November 2022, Jollywell launched a new line of plant-based and clean dietary supplements, emphasizing natural ingredients and safety. E-commerce platforms enable companies to reach a global audience, overcoming the limitations of traditional retail channels. Online stores provide flexibility for consumers to make purchases anytime, regardless of time zones. The growth of the global e-commerce industry creates opportunities for the dietary supplements market.
Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation
By Ingredient:
Botanicals
Vitamins
Minerals
Amino Acids
Enzymes
Others
By Product:
Tablets
Capsules
Powder
Liquids
Soft Gels
Gel Caps
By Application:
Additional Dietary Supplements
Medicinal Dietary Supplements
Sports Nutrition
By End-User:
Infants
Children
Adults
Pregnant Women
Old-Aged
Dietary Supplements Market’s Key Players include:
Abbott Laboratories - (USA)
Amway Corp. - (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Co. - (USA)
Carlyle Nutritionals LLC - (USA)
Herbalife International of America Inc. - (USA)
Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. - (USA)
Nature’s Way Products LLC - (USA)
NOW Health Group Inc. - (USA)
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. - (USA)
NutriGold Inc. - (USA)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26277/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26277/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26277/
