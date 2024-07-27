Smart Food Bin Market Reached USD 803.88 Mn, Growing at A Rate Of 14.9% by 2032
Food waste bins have long been used to dispose of any edible food that has been left over, such as uneaten food, plate scrapings, or any other leftover food, including a variety of other foods.
Pune, 26, July 2024: Smart Food Bin Market size was valued at USD 230.31 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 803.88 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.9%. Food waste is a significant global issue that poses environmental, economic, and social challenges. It encompasses food that is prepared for human consumption but is never actually eaten, including food lost or damaged during transit, unused in commercial and residential kitchens, and unfinished leftovers. In the United States alone, it's estimated that between 25 and 40 percent of all food produced is wasted. This waste contributes to environmental degradation through increased greenhouse gas emissions, strains on landfills, and wasted resources such as water and energy used in food production.
Furthermore, food waste represents a missed opportunity to address hunger and food insecurity, as vast quantities of edible food are discarded while many people lack access to adequate nutrition. To address this pressing issue, many countries are exploring innovative solutions, one of which is the Smart Food Bin Market. Smart food bins are a technological innovation designed to help consumers reduce food waste by tracking and managing discarded food. These bins utilize sensors and cameras to take pictures of food being thrown away and measure its weight, sending the data to a computer or smartphone app. This information allows consumers to better understand their food waste habits, identify patterns, and make informed decisions to minimize waste. By providing insights into the types and quantities of food being wasted, smart food bins empower individuals and households to adjust their purchasing and consumption habits, ultimately reducing waste. This technology not only offers a practical solution to food waste but also raises awareness about the broader impacts of food waste and encourages more sustainable behaviors.
Smart Food Bin Market Dynamics
Urbanization is rapidly increasing, leading to higher waste generation, particularly in developing regions where infrastructure is lacking, causing more waste to be openly dumped. This trend, combined with the fact that the US alone wastes over 60 million tonnes of food annually—amounting to about 40% of its food supply—highlights the urgent need for effective waste management solutions. The rise in food waste, which occupies significant space in landfills and costs billions annually, has prompted global efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goal 12 of halving food waste by 2030. As awareness grows and governments, such as the UK's, invest in reducing food waste, the demand for innovative solutions like smart food bins is expected to drive market growth.
Smart Food Bin Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Smart Food Bin Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American Smart Food Bin Market is projected to lead globally, capturing 35% of the market with revenues of $70.5 million during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of food waste, with the U.S. discarding approximately 40 million tons of food annually. According to Feeding America, Americans waste around $218 billion on food each year, primarily dairy. With abundant and affordable food, several states are taking initiatives to minimize food waste. The rise in innovative solutions and a growing trend towards zero food waste, combined with higher per capita incomes, supports the market's expansion in this region.
Smart Food Bin Market Segment Analysis
By Food Type
Raw
Cooked & Processed
Based on the Food type the market is segmented into Raw, Cooked & Processed. Services are expected to dominate the Smart Food Bin Market during the forecast period. The raw food segment is set to drive growth in the smart food bin market. This segment includes leftover food, fruit peels, and vegetable waste, which are often discarded. Creative cooking methods, such as pickling watermelon rinds or using kale stems in dishes, can reduce this waste. However, limited awareness of such methods is hindering their adoption, thus contributing to the growth of this market segment.
By Food Product
Bread
Meat & Fish
Fruits
Others
By End-User
Commercial
Residential
GLOBAL SMART FOOD BIN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Smart Food Bin's Key Competitors include:
Winnow Solutions Limited
Orbisk
Kitro SA
Leanpath Inc.
Lumitics
Wybone Limited
Enevo Inc. and Other Key Players
Key questions answered in the Smart Food Bin Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Smart Food Bin market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Smart Food Bin market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Smart Food Bin market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Smart Food Bin market?
Who are the leading companies in the Smart Food Bin market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Smart Food Bin market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Smart Food Bin market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Smart Food Bin market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Smart Food Bin Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Smart Food Bin Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Smart Food Bin Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
