Stucco Market Is to Reach USD 21.32 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 5.2% To Forecast 2024-2032
Stucco is a cement-type mixture of Portland cement, lime, sand and water. Its ingredients are mixed and applied wet and then dried to form a durable hard surface. Mainly used for the exterior of the home, plaster can also be used as decoration and painted
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2024 ) Pune, 27, July 2024: The Global Stucco Market was valued at USD 13.51 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.32 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.2%. Stucco is a cement-type mixture of Portland cement, lime, sand, and water. Its ingredients are mixed and applied wet and then dried to form a durable hard surface. Mainly used for the exterior of the home, plaster can also be used as decoration and painted on interior walls and ceilings. Gypsum does not need to be mixed with raw materials. You can buy premixed plaster coatings at most home centers that only require you to add water. Gypsum, or gypsum, is a building material made from aggregate, binder, and water. Plaster is applied wet and hardens into a very dense solid. It is used as a decorative coating for walls and ceilings, exterior walls, and as a sculptural and artistic material in architecture. Gypsum can be applied to building materials such as metal, sheet metal, concrete, cinder block, or clay brick and adobe for decorative and structural purposes. In England, "stucco" sometimes means the outer covering of a building and "plaster" the inner covering. However, as discussed below, the materials themselves often make little or no difference. Other European languages, notably Italian, do not have the same distinction gipso means plaster in Italian and works for both.
Stucco Key Competitors include:
LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)
Saint-Gobain (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Sto SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
RPM International Inc. (United States)
Parex Group (France)
Dryvit Systems Inc. (United States)
PPG Industries (United States)
Master Builders Solutions (Germany)
AkzoNobel (Netherlands)
Terraco Group (United Arab Emirates), and other major players.
Stucco Market Dynamics
The expansion of the development section, especially within the private and commercial segments, is a mandatory consideration of plasterboard as an external finishing material. As urbanization and population development progress, there is a constant demand for modern private and commercial buildings. Stucco is becoming a popular choice for exterior cladding due to its rigidity, layout flexibility, and ease of use. Expand to unused development, remodel, and new, additionally order a brick. Old buildings are regularly renovated to promote aesthetics, vitality productivity, or visibility of useful services. Stucco offers an arrangement to modernize these structures by satisfying individual utilitarian needs.
Sustainable fabric sourcing: Green building sand emphasizes the use of viable and naturally inviting materials in the middle of the development handle. Gypsum manufacturers can seize this opportunity by consciously sourcing raw materials, such as using recycled aggregates or adding conventional fixing agents with a less natural effect to their plaster mixes. More broadly, reducing the carbon impact associated with fabric removal and formwork can be compatible with green building standards. Plaster with suitable spacers can contribute to the vitality of a building by providing a warm blanket and reducing heat exchange. This is often in line with green building goals that focus on minimizing energy use and promoting sustainability.
Stucco Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Stucco Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Gypsum is known in hot, dry climates such as parts of the United States and Mexico. Those areas have low rainfall and dirt, which are ideal conditions for the mortar to spread and harden. Stucco has been an integral part of North American design for centuries, influenced by Spanish and southern Mediterranean styles. This long agreement was timed for the extensive recognition and association of bastions with various building styles on Earth. The North American development industry is stable and prices are well established in the calculations. Builders and temporary workers are common in investment strategies, making it a popular choice for both private and commercial enterprises.
Stucco Market Segment Analysis
By Material
Cement
Aggregates
Admixture
Plasticizers
Reinforcement
Bonding agent and others
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers, Reinforcement and Bonding agents, and others. Cement is expected to dominate the Stucco Market during the forecast period. Cement mainly acts as a foil for mortar products. When cement is mixed with water and aggregates, it hydrates. This can be a chemical bond that forms a firm bond that holds the mortar mix together and secures it to the substrate. Portland cement, mainly used in mortar, is valued for its quality and strength. It gives additional sharpness to the surface of the mortar, making it resistant to various natural influences such as wind, rain, temperature fluctuations, and physical effects. Cement-based mortars offer flexible work and casings. They can be attached to a wide range of substrates including concrete, stonework, wood, and metal, so they are suitable for a variety of development projects. Once expanded, cement mortar can be finished, stained, or painted to achieve the desired style, making it a flexible choice for both residential and commercial applications.
By Base
Concrete
Masonry
Tile
Other bases (Gypsum board, cement board, OSB board, and plywood)
By Type
Traditional
Insulated
By End-Use
Residential
Non- Residential
GLOBAL Stucco MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Stucco Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Stucco market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Stucco market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Stucco market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Stucco market?
Who are the leading companies in the Stucco market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Stucco market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Stucco market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Stucco market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Stucco Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Stucco Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Stucco Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
