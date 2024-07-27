The Surgical Kits Market Is to Reach USD 36.39 Billion, Growing at 7.10% By 2032
A Surgical kit can be explained as a pre-arranged set of small medical instruments and tools that are used for purposes like medical procedures and surgical preparation of patients or circumcision.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 27, 2024 ) Surgical Kits Market Size Was Valued at 19.63 USD Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 36.39 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.10% From 2024-2032.
Pune, 26 July 2024: Surgical Kits was valued at USD 19.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.39 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.10 %. Surgical kits are pre-arranged sets of small medical instruments and tools used in medical procedures, such as laparoscopies, appendectomies, plastic surgeries, tonsillectomies, eye surgeries, neurosurgicalA-laminectomies, rectal surgeries, labor delivery, and vaginal tubal ligations. They are crucial for surgeons and physicians to have the necessary tools for the operation, as they are already assembled for use. Surgical kits are essential in medical procedures such as laparoscopies, appendectomies, plastic surgeries, tonsillectomies, eye surgeries, neurosurgical-laminectomies, rectal surgeries, labor delivery, and vaginal tubal ligations. They typically contain clamps, towels, forceps, needle holders, probes, retractors, scalpel handles, scissors, bowls, and more. The presence of surgical kits is gaining importance in the medical industry, as they help the Central Supply Department reduce costs, labor, and risk of unavailability of the right supplies, leading to the growth of surgical kits in the global market.
Surgical Kits Market Dynamics
The prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses has increased dramatically in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The aforementioned cause has led to a large number of cardiac procedures, which is fueling the surgical kits market potential. The expanding senior population and poor lifestyle choices are likely to increase the frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, driving surgical kit demand throughout the forecast period. Minimally Invasive (MI) surgery is increasingly being used in hospitals, clinics, and medical centers due to its less invasive nature and ability to reach internal organs without large incisions. This has led to a greater demand for customized surgical kits, which offer comfortable accessibility and are expected to continue growing in the future. Advancements in medical technology, such as advanced robotic surgery and image-guided surgery, have increased flexibility in the composition of these kits. These kits not only simplify procedures but also speed up organization and operations by having everything readily available in a single kit. Studies show that switching to MI kits has increased daily operations by 30-40%.
Surgical Kits Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Surgical Kits market in the forecast period, with liposuction emerging as the leading surgical cosmetic procedure in the US in 2022. The region's prominence in cosmetic procedures, including neurotoxin treatments, generates $3.3 billion in revenue. Liposuction also ranked as the most-performed surgical cosmetic procedure globally in 2021, making North America a key driver in the evolving surgical kit landscape.
Surgical Kits Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
Disposable
Reusable
The disposable surgical kit segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Surgical kits can be categorized into reusable and disposable types, with disposable kits having higher sales due to their higher usage in hospitals and specialty clinics. Hygiene and sanitation are crucial for efficient healthcare services, and contamination can lead to life-threatening issues. Around 234 million surgical procedures worldwide involve around 10% risk of acquiring surgical site infections, which increases patient stays by 9.7 days. 28% of these infections are due to equipment cleaning and sterilization. Disposable instruments are the only solution to eliminate contamination risks. Disposable surgical kits also offer cost-cutting advantages over reusable ones, as they require additional accessories and regular cleaning and maintenance. This makes disposable instruments a cost-effective solution for the healthcare sector.
By Procedure:
General Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Ophthalmology
Orthopedic
Neurosurgery
Gynecology
Other Procedures
By End-User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Other End-Users
GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WSTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Surgical Kits’ Key Competitors include:
3M Company (US)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US)
Medline Industries LP (US)
Cardinal Health Inc. (US)
Stradis Healthcare (US)
Stryker Corporation (US)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Xenco Medical (US)
Surgical Specialties Corporation (US) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Surgical Kits Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the Surgical Kits market in 2023?
What are the current trends in the Surgical Kits market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Canadian frozen Bakery market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Surgical Kits market?
Who are the leading companies in the Canadian frozen Bakery market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Surgical Kits market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Surgical Kits market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Surgical Kits market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Surgical Kits Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Surgical Kits Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Surgical Kits Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
