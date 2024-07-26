Neurotechnology Market Is to Reach USD 38.56 Billion by 2032, Growing at 11.59% From 2024-2032.
Neurotechnology is an innovative technology that is used to monitor neural activity. This technology is integrated with electronic device to repair, control, and improve brain functions.
Pune, 26 July 2024: Neurotechnology was valued at USD 14.37 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.56 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.59% From 2024-2032. Neurotechnology is a field of study that focuses on the investigation and treatment of neurological processes, which are crucial for understanding human biology and the environment. It includes technologies like neuroimaging, brain-computer interfaces, neuromodulation, neuroprosthetics, and neurofeedback systems. Neurotechnology is used in various fields, including disease diagnosis, medical treatments, academic research, educational purposes, video gaming, VR, industrial applications, and studying psychological disorders. It provides insights into brain functions, aids in the early detection of neurological disorders, develops targeted treatments, improves clinical outcomes, and enhances patients' quality of life. Neurotechnologies integrate with electronic devices to repair, control, and improve brain functions. Examples include photostimulation, deep brain stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and brain-computer interfaces like cochlear and retinal implants. Advanced neurotechnology includes brain mapping techniques, osteogenic implants, microfluidic technologies, and neuromodulation technologies. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to support the neurotechnology market's development.
Download FREE PDF of the Report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16464
Neurotechnology Market Dynamics
Neurotechnology market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, migraines, and meningitis. Stroke is caused by factors like smoking, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes. Dementia, a common type, affects over 55 million people worldwide. Japan has the highest percentage of senior citizens, making neurological diseases more prevalent in older individuals. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for neurotechnology for diagnosis purposes. The use of advanced technology in neurotechnology is enhancing efficiency, creating a significant market opportunity. New technologies like biohybrid neurons and in-vivo optogenetics are being adopted to improve neurological disorders. MEMS and AI are also being used to improve efficiency. Key players and governments are investing in research and development of novel neurotechnology to address chronic neurological disorders.
Neurotechnology Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the neurotechnology market due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, primarily caused by aging populations, unhealthy eating habits, and hectic lifestyles. The demand for neurotechnology in treating these disorders is increasing, leading to increased investment in research and development by research centers and governments in the region. This growth in the neurotechnology market is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Neurotechnology Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Neurostimulation
Imaging Modalities
Neurological Implants
Cranial Surface Measurement
Others
Neurostimulation is a popular and purposeful modulation technology that improves the quality of life for individuals suffering from severe paralysis, loss of sense organs, and chronic pain. It includes invasive and noninvasive approaches, such as deep brain stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation spinal cord stimulators, and vagus nerve stimulators. The demand for neurostimulation devices is rising due to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases like chronic pain, depression, urinary and fecal incontinence, essential tremor, and other neurological disorders. High investment in neurological R&D by researchers and market players, such as Abbott's Neuso Spheremy Path, is driving growth in the neurotechnology market. Neurostimulators are also used for interstitial cystitis, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and asthma.
By Application
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Clinics,
Others
GLOBAL NEUROTECHNOLOGY MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WSTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Neurotechnology’ Key Competitors include:
General Electric Company (The U.S)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan)
Elekta AB (Sweden)
Tristan Technologies, Inc. (The U.S)
Natus Medical Incorporated (The U.S)
Magstim (UK), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Neurotechnology Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the Neurotechnology market in 2023?
What are the current trends in the Neurotechnology market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Canadian frozen Bakery market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Neurotechnology market?
Who are the leading companies in the Canadian frozen Bakery market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Neurotechnology market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Neurotechnology market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Neurotechnology market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Neurotechnology Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Neurotechnology Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Neurotechnology Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
