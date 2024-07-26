Curcumin Market Reached USD 191.24 Million 2032, Growing at A Rate of 9.76% To Forecast 2024-2032
More and more people have started acknowledging natural ways of curing illness and focusing on early disease prevention and thus curcumin extracted from the turmeric root has also gained fame due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant effects.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2024 ) Pune, 26 July 2024: Global Curcumin Market of Size were valued at USD 82.72 Million in 2023 and are Projected to Reach USD 191.24 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 9.76% From 2024-2032.
Curcumin is a bioactive polyphenol found in turmeric, which is derived from the rhizomes of the plant Curcuma longa. Although turmeric has been used for healing reasons for a long time, its ability to be effective as a medicine is limited due to its low bioavailability. Pharmaceutical researchers and food formulators have become interested in it in recent decades because of its high content of polyphenol curcumin. Curcumin is recognized for its ability to control inflammatory conditions, anxiety, arthritis, metabolic syndrome, and hyperlipidemia. Several studies have also been released stating that curcumin can help with reducing muscle soreness caused by exercise and improving recovery. Curcumin is primarily used as a dietary supplement, in skincare products, for flavoring in South and Southeast Asian cuisine, and as a coloring agent in curry powder, mustard, butter, and cheese.
Curcumin Key Competitors include:
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
BioMaxLifesciences Ltd.
Helmigs Prima Sehejtera P.T.
Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
Konark Herbals & Healthcare
Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
SV Agrofood, and Other key Players
Curcumin Market Dynamics
The increasing focus on product innovation and research to enhance bioavailability and efficacy will favor the market growth. Manufacturers are investing in advanced formulation strategies and delivery systems to overcome the bioavailability limitations of curcumin, such as nanocapsulation and liposomal technologies, to expand its applications in pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods. Consumers around the globe are placing a high importance on health and well-being. The need for natural products that enhance immunity has grown substantially in recent years. Natural extracts have shown to be effective in treating different health issues and have become more popular in recent times. Several nations, such as India, have utilized turmeric in diverse medical and beauty concoctions since ancient eras and it continues to be used in beauty items today. Research institutions have carried out numerous global clinical trials, demonstrating that curcumin displays antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, rendering it ideal for creating medicinal supplements and cosmetic products. Therefore, there has been a notable increase in demand.
The advancements in curcumin extraction methods, including high-intensity and ultrasonic-assisted water filtration, have increased the amount and quality of curcumin, enhancing its potency and efficacy. Sophisticated delivery mechanisms such as nanoparticles, liposomes, and micelles are enhancing the availability of curcumin and enhancing its effectiveness in therapy. The increasing adoption in different sectors, like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food and beverages (F&B) industry, is also helping to boost the product usage.
Curcumin Market Regional Insights
Curcumin Market Segment Analysis
By Application
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Food
Others
Curcumin is a valuable compound in cosmetology due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used in creams, lotions, and serums for moisturizing and anti-aging benefits, as well as addressing skin issues like acne and dermatitis. Curcumin's natural origin appeals to consumers who prefer natural cosmetics without chemicals or synthetic additives, increasing its demand in this sector. It has therapeutic applications in pharmaceuticals, managing and preventing diseases like arthritis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative illnesses. In the food industry, curcumin is used for medicinal purposes, natural food colors, and flavoring agents. It is also used in nutraceuticals and animal feed, supporting livestock health and growth.
By Nature
Conventional
Organic
GLOBAL CURCUMIN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Curcumin Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Curcumin market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Curcumin market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Curcumin market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Curcumin market?
Who are the leading companies in the Curcumin market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Curcumin market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Curcumin market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Curcumin market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Curcumin Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Curcumin Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Curcumin Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
