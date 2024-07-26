Womens Health Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 55.46 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.03% From 2024-2032
Women’s Health Devices Market Size Was Valued at USD 32 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 55.46 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.03% From 2024-2032.
The Global Women's Health Devices Market was valued at USD 32 Billion in 2023 in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 55.46 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.03%. The increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing in the Global Women's Health Devices Market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, the growth of imaging and diagnostic facilities, the prevalence of chronic health conditions among women, the demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, the growing elderly female population, and the high adoption of diagnostic imaging methods. Moreover, various government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of women's health are driving market growth. Additionally, the costly nature of diagnostic tests and a shortage of trained specialists are factors that can hinder the growth of the Global Women's Health Devices Market.
Women’s Health Devices Market Dynamics
Women have different biological concerns compared to men. Major biological issues that women may experience include severe complications during pregnancy, diseases related to female reproductive organs like ovaries and breasts, and abnormal menstruation. Irregular periods and UTIs can occur in females from adolescence to menopause. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, lack of sleep, physical inactivity, stress, and hypertension are contributing to a rapid increase in health concerns among women. The increase in these issues is fueling the growth of the women's health market. Menopause is a significant concern for women as they age. It leads to various biological issues and unease. The National Institutes of Health predicts that by 2030, the global population of menopausal and postmenopausal women will reach 1.2 billion, with 47 million women impacted annually.
Among women, common nutritional deficiencies include low levels of calcium, iron, iodine, folate, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3, and vitamin B12. Skin problems, inflammation, respiratory infections, infertility, and night blindness may result from these insufficiencies. Increasing need for calcium and iron supplements is driving market growth. Businesses are launching different dietary supplements to aid women in addressing nutritional gaps. Some of the dietary supplements are vitamin D, multivitamins, probiotics, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. The addition of organic ingredients in these supplements is causing a growing preference among consumers for these products. More and more women are choosing herbal supplements over synthetic ones to prevent the adverse effects they can cause.
Women’s Health Devices Market Regional Insights
North America leads the global market for women's health equipment due to its high disposable income and high awareness of women's health devices. This includes ovulation kits, at-home pregnancy tests, breast pumps, lactation support devices, menstrual health goods, fertility tracking devices, fitness trackers, and wearables. The demand for technologically advanced solutions is also driving the regional market growth. AstraZeneca's Truqap, a breast cancer drug, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in November 2023, claiming to reduce disease progression and death rates by 50%. Government focus on women's health and wellness, along with the presence of prominent industry leaders, will further stimulate the North America market in the coming years.
Women’s Health Devices Market Segment Analysis
By Payment Method
• Devices
• Consumables
The women's health devices market is dominated by devices and consumables, with devices being the primary sector. Diagnostic tests are essential for screening, diagnosing, and tracking women's health issues, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and pregnancy. The market for these tests is driven by factors such as the growing use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, the increasing number of illnesses related to women's health, and enhanced public health education and an emphasis on preventative care. This knowledge empowers women to make informed decisions about their health and seek appropriate testing when necessary. Consumables, such as test strips, lancets, and cartridges, play a crucial role in the device's operation. The availability and pricing of these consumables directly impact the accessibility and utility of diagnostic tests, ensuring seamless operation and ongoing use of devices for diagnosis.
By Application
• Cancer
• Osteoporosis
• Uterine Fibroids
• Pregnancy
By End Users
• Hospitals & clinics
• Home Health care
GLOBAL WOMEN’S HEALTH DEVICES MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Women’s Health Devices's Key Competitors include:
• Kindbody (North America)
• Maven Clinic (North America)
• Mira Fertility (North America)
• Sprout Wellness (North America)
• Boston Scientific Corporation (North America)
• CooperSurgical Inc. (North America)
• Hologic Inc. (North America)
• GE Healthcare (North America)
• Cardinal Health (North America)
• Carestream Health (North America), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Women’s Health Devices Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Women’s Health Devices market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Women’s Health Devices market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Women’s Health Devices market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Women’s Health Devices market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Women’s Health Devices market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Women’s Health Devices market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Women’s Health Devices market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Women’s Health Devices market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Women’s Health Devices Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Women’s Health Devices Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Women’s Health Devices Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, a Healthcare Industry research firm has released the following reports:
• Global Neuroimaging Market: Global Neuroimaging Market Size Was Valued at USD 14.24 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 24.26 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% From 2024-2032.
• Global Microtome Market: Global Microtome Market Size Was Valued at USD 453.9 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 835.88 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.02% From 2024-2032.
