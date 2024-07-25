Single-strain Probiotics Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Single-strain Probiotics Market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Single-strain Probiotics Market – (By Microbiome Type (Yeast, Bacteria), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By End-Use Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplement)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Single-strain probiotics are distinct strains of bacteria or yeast that offer specific health benefits when consumed. Unlike multi-strain probiotics, which contain a combination of strains, single-strain probiotics focus on a single strain to deliver targeted health advantages. These probiotics are carefully selected and isolated for their unique characteristics and potentially positive effects on digestive health and overall well-being. The single-strain probiotics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising consumer knwledge about the importance of gut health. These probiotics are gaining traction among health-conscious individuals seeking natural & effective solutions to support their digestive system. The market offers a wide range of single-strain probiotics, each with specific health benefits and applications. Key market players focus on product innovation, R & D, and strategic collaborations to obtain a competitive edge. The growth is also due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics and their positive impact on digestive health. Single-strain probiotics are specific strains of bacteria or yeast isolated and used for their targeted health benefits. These probiotics are gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals who seek to improve their overall well-being.
List of Prominent Players in the Single-strain Probiotics Market:
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (now part of IFF Health)
• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
• Lallemand Inc.
• Probi AB
• Nestlé Health Science
• Kerry Group plc
• BioGaia AB
• Ganeden (part of Kerry Group)
• Danisco A/S (part of DuPont)
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The single-strain probiotics market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Increasing awareness of gut health has led consumers to seek products that support digestive well-being, recognizing the crucial role of probiotics in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Additionally, the rising prevalence of digestive disorders such as IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and IBD (inflammatory bowel disease) has heightened the demand for effective probiotic solutions. Furthermore, there is a continuously growing consumer preference for natural products, with individuals increasingly opting for single-strain probiotics as a natural and targeted approach to improving their digestive health. These drivers collectively contribute to the market's expansion.
Challenges:
The single-strain probiotics market faces challenges such as the high cost of probiotic products, hindering accessibility for some consumers. Additionally, the need for more standardization and regulation in the industry raises concerns about product quality and efficacy, impacting consumer trust. Moreover, the limited availability of robust clinical evidence supporting the health claims of single-strain probiotics poses a challenge in convincing consumers of their benefits. Addressing these challenges through cost-effective production methods, industry regulations, and increased research efforts to establish efficacy can help overcome barriers and foster growth in the single-strain probiotics market.
Regional Trends:
The North American single-strain probiotics market is expected to dominate market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Rising demand for health and wellness is increasing the adoption of dietary supplements in the United States. Consumers are improving their health by adopting natural functional foods, significantly bolstering the United States probiotic strains market. The rising digestive problems, including irritable bowel syndrome, are increasing the demand for probiotic strains to improve digestive disorders. The food & beverages sector is adding prebiotic strains into the meals for health-conscious consumers to maintain their healthy deeds. The rapidly surging distribution channels in the United States fuel the market's growth. Europe is also seen as having a substantial share of the market. The growing awareness of healthy diets and better digestive health among the population is accelerating the demand for probiotic strains. Pharmaceutical companies in the region are vital in providing huge quantities of probiotic supplements, gaining consumers' trust.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2023, Lallemand unveiled a unique strain of organic yeast. Lallemand Health Solutions has recently introduced a unique organic variant of Saccharomyces boulardii to celebrate the centennial discovery of this probiotic strain.
• In 2021, BioGaia announced the launch of its new probiotic dietary supplement, Osfortis. Through this launch, the company aims to enhance its global business portfolio.
Segmentation of Single-strain Probiotics Market-
By Microbiome Type:
• Yeast
• Bactreria
By Form:
• Dry
• Liquid
By End-Use Application-
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Animal Feed
• Dietary Supplement
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
