Recombinant Human Endostatin Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Recombinant Human Endostatin Market is valued at US$ 133.3 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 249.4 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Recombinant Human Endostatin Market – (By Type (purity 95% and others) And By Application (medical care, scientific research and others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Recombinant human endostatin is a bioengineered form of endostatin, a protein that the human body makes spontaneously and stops new blood vessels from growing. Genetic engineering is used to make the hybrid form, which is used in medicine. A number of factors are propelling the recombinant human endostatin market forward, including the rising incidence of cancer, developments in biotechnology, substantial investments in R&D, and the need for more precise cancer treatments. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to experience expansion during the forecast period due to government initiatives aimed at reducing the prices of anticancer medications and an increase in research and development activities focused on discovering potential uses of recombinant human endostatin. However, there are a number of factors that are limiting the market's potential for expansion, such as the high expense of development and the absence of authorized endostatin-based medications. In addition, the need for efficient cancer treatments is also anticipated to fuel the expansion of the recombinant human endostatin market.
List of Prominent Players in the Recombinant Human Endostatin Market:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• PeproTech
• Pfizer Inc.,
• Novus Biologicals,
• Biocon,
• Yantai Medgenn Ltd.,
• FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS Co., Ltd.,
• Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
• Genexine, Inc.,
• Hetero.,
• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,
• Novartis AG.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
One of the main drivers propelling the recombinant human endostatin market is the ever-increasing demand for novel and efficient cancer treatments, as well as the worldwide rise in cancer incidence. The market for recombinant human endostatin has been growing due to the fact that manufacturing it has become more efficient and scalable thanks to advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology. The safety and effectiveness of endostatin in preventing tumour growth and angiogenesis are being supported by several clinical trials and ongoing research, which is leading to its increased use in oncology. This industry is growing for a number of reasons, including more money going into cancer research and more enabling regulatory frameworks.
Challenges:
Several factors limit the expansion of the recombinant human endostatin industry. One of the main factors is a costly treatment option with limited accessibility and uptake due to its high production costs and sophisticated manufacturing methods. The introduction of new items to the market can be delayed due to strict regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes. Another obstacle is the need for more knowledge about the advantages of recombinant human endostatin among both patients and healthcare providers. In addition, the presence of competing cancer therapies, new and old, can affect market penetration. Moreover, the broad use of recombinant human endostatin could be improved for these reasons when taken as a whole.
Regional Trends:
The North American recombinant human endostatin market is anticipated to report a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising incidence of cancer, substantial investments in research and development, and well-developed healthcare systems, all of which are fueling the need for new and improved therapies. Besides, Europe has a substantial market share as a result of powerful healthcare systems, substantial funding for biotech research, and extensive backing from government programs. Moreover, market growth is further enhanced by the presence of top pharmaceutical companies and intensive clinical trials.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc announced the KingFisher™ PlasmidPro Maxi Processor, the only fully automated maxi-scale plasmid DNA (pDNA) purification machine. PlasmidPro automates small and maxi-scale purification and delivers high-purity plasmids without column preparation or intervention. This is the latest addition to the Thermo Scientific KingFisher instrument portfolio, which includes many plasmid DNA extraction tools to improve efficiency and consistency.
• In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s PPD clinical research division expanded its central laboratory operations in Kentucky. This expansion is aimed at speeding up the delivery of medicines that work and are safe to patients by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
Segmentation of Recombinant Human Endostatin Market-
By Type-
• Purity 95%
• Others
By Application-
• Medical Care
• Scientific Research
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
