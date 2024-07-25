Periodontal Therapeutics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is valued at US$ 843.6 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,497.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market- (By Disease (Chronic Periodontal Disease, Aggressive Periodontal Disease, Gingivitis and Others), By Drug Type (Doxycycline, Minocycline, Chlorhexidine, Metronidazole and Others)), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Periodontal diseases can lead from mild to severe and can cause tooth loss if left untreated. The significant factors for the growth of the periodontal therapeutics market are the rising awareness about oral health, the aging population, and the development of new products and technologies. —the rising demand for better oral hygiene to drive global periodontal therapeutics market growth. Oral hygiene has now been considered one of the most crucial parameters for staying healthy, and the rising awareness about oral hygiene is driving the global periodontal therapeutics market growth, especially in developed countries. The periodontal therapeutics market focuses on treating gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis. It includes various products such as antimicrobial mouthwashes, antibiotics, and surgical treatments. The growth of the periodontal therapeutics market includes the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, a rising aging population as well as awareness about oral health. Technological advancements in dental treatments and the emphasis on preventive dental care also contribute to the expansion of the periodontal therapeutics market.
List of Prominent Players in the Periodontal Therapeutics Market:
• Pfizer Inc.
• Lupin Ltd
• Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• USAntibiotics
• Melinta Therapeutics LLC
• Cipla, Inc.
• Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC.
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is the primary driver of market growth. The growing age population worldwide is resulting in the demand for periodontal disease treatment. The periodontal therapeutics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, a growing aging population, and rising awareness of oral health. Technological advancements, such as developing new treatment methods and products, contribute to market growth. Additionally, increased healthcare expenditure and the expansion of dental care infrastructure support market expansion. Government initiatives and funding for dental health programs also significantly drive the periodontal therapeutics market.
Challenges:
The cost of periodontal treatments can be a significant barrier for many patients, especially in regions with limited healthcare coverage. This challenge is particularly pronounced for advanced surgical procedures and innovative therapies. Despite the prevalence of periodontal disease, there is still a lack of awareness about its causes, symptoms, and treatments. Public health campaigns and educational initiatives are needed to bridge this gap. Access to cutting-edge periodontal treatments is often limited to urban areas and developed countries. Expanding access to these therapies in rural and underserved regions is essential for improving global periodontal health.
Regional Trends:
The North American market held a significant share attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of periodontal diseases and increasing favorable government initiatives. Periodontal disease (PD) is a widespread oral health concern that is affecting a significant portion of the population. Moreover, market growth is spurred by proactive measures undertaken by industry players to meet the escalating demand for dental disease management in the region. Besides, Europe had a significant share in the market due to its developed economy and due to major industry players in the region consistently concentrating on developing periodontal therapeutic solutions owing to the escalating prevalence of the aging population and a rising incidence of chronic diseases.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2020, AMD Lasers announced the development of the Monet™ laser curing light, the first handheld laser in curing light for dental materials.
• In 2019, OraVu, which is a dental technology company dealing in dental endoscopy solutions, launched a complete micro-endoscope system called DeVA-1® Dental Vision Assistant.
Segmentation of the Periodontal Therapeutics Market -
Periodontal Therapeutics Market - By Disease
• Gingivitis
• Chronic Periodontal Disease
• Aggressive Periodontal Disease
• Others
Periodontal Therapeutics Market - By Drug Type
• Doxycycline
• Minocycline
• Chlorhexidine
• Metronidazole
• Other drug types
Periodontal Therapeutics Market - By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Channel
Periodontal Therapeutics Market - By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
