Human Grade Pet Food Market Profit Growth Factors Detailed Analysis Report with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Human Grade Pet Food Market is valued at US$ 95.5 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 138.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Human Grade Pet Food Market- (By Type (Snacks, Wet Food, Dry Food, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, Supermarkets, and Others)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Human-grade pet food refers to food for pets that is produced using components that are safe for human eating and lawful. Pets are better protected when they eat human-grade food made in the same factories that make human food. The demand for human-grade pet food is increasing, driving the growth of the worldwide pet-grade food market. Pet owners prefer human-grade pet food because it contains high-quality ingredients with substantial health benefits. In addition, many pet owners opt to provide their pets with nutritious, high-quality food due to pet humanization and increasing urbanization. This trend is fueling the expansion of the worldwide human-grade pet food market. As people's disposable income rises, they are more likely to invest in healthy, environmentally friendly food for their pets. Strict rules will impede the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the ease of use is a key component that propels the expansion of the market. There has been a recent uptick in the demand for ready-to-serve pet foods due to the hectic lives of pet owners.
List of Prominent Players in the Human-Grade Pet Food Market:
• Nestle Purina
• The Hartz Mountain Corporation
• Hill’s Pet Nutrition
• Blue Buffalo
• The J.M. Smucker Company
• Lupus Alimentos
• WellPet LLC
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for human-grade pet food is fueled by several factors, including the increasing trend of pet humanization, in which people view their pets as family members and look for nutritious, high-quality meals for them, propelling the human-grade pet food industry forward. The ingredients and safety of traditional pet food are a source of concern, and the growing knowledge about the need for proper pet nutrition is fueling the market growth. Additionally, market expansion is also helped by pet owners' increasing purchasing power and propensity to invest in high-quality items. The growing need for organic and natural pet food options and the marketing campaigns highlighting human-grade ingredients' advantages are major factors fueling this market's growth.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are food safety, high cost, and lack of customer knowledge, which are predicted to slow the growth of the human-grade pet food market. Increased manufacturing expenses lead to premium pricing that some pet owners would find unaffordable. Manufacturers also need help and additional expenses to meet the demanding regulatory requirements for human-grade certification. Another factor limiting the market growth of human-grade pet food is the need for more customer awareness and skepticism regarding its benefits compared to traditional solutions.
Regional Trends:
The North American human-grade pet food market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of raising awareness among pet owners on the beneficial effects on their pets' well-being and the rising tide of pet humanization. Market expansion is anticipated to be helped by the growing number of millennials who own pets, contributing to the area's rapid expansion. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because people in the area are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of their pets, especially dogs and cats. More and more pet owners are looking for high-quality foods for their pets. European countries have a comparatively high concentration of pet shops due to the region's well-developed pet care infrastructure.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, the state government, community partners, and leaders from Nestlé Purina PetCare joined together to celebrate the opening of the newest pet food factory owned by the pet care firm, which is located in Eden, North Carolina. The celebration of the grand opening marks the conclusion of more than three years of labor that was put into bringing the operation that was worth more than $450 million to life and constructing the first Nestlé manufacturing facility in the state.
• ·In June 2024, Wellness Pet Company has been at the forefront of pet nutrition. At Global Pet Expo 2024, they will be showcasing their latest developments in cat and dog food lines, along with dental treats and toppers. The company’s latest offerings and line extensions provide a wide range of nutritional benefits to meet specific demands with premium food and treats in accordance with its mission to assist pets and their owners in living a life of shared wellness.
Segmentation of Human Grade Pet Food Market-
Human Grade Pet Food Market- By Type
• Snacks
• Wet Food
• Dry Food
• Others
Human Grade Pet Food Market- By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
• Supermarkets
• Others
Human Grade Pet Food Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
