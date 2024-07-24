Electric Blankets Market Comprehensive Overview On Opportunities
An electric blanket is an electrical heating device that is integrated with electrical heating wires.
Pune, 24, July 2024: Electric Blankets Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.98%.
An electric blanket is an electric heating device that is integrated into electric heating lines. This blanket provides the consumer with adequate warmth and a comfortable sleeping experience. It has various features such as easy handling and adjustable temperature. There are different types of electric blankets such as blankets, blankets, base blankets, and blankets. These covers are considered electric mattresses and are placed under the bottom sheets.
An electric blanket can heat the bed to keep the passenger warm and comfortable. Electric blankets range from 15-115 watts and some blankets are low voltage. Low-voltage covers are made of thin carbon wires. American inventor Samuel Russell built the first electric blankets more than a hundred years ago. Electric blankets have many advantages that help increase their demand, thus fueling the growth of the market.
Read More about This Report https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/reports/electric-blankets-market/
Electric Blankets Market Dynamics
The increasing use of branded blankets across the world is the key factor that has created the growth of the electric blanket market. An electric blanket is the cheapest room heater. The need for an electric blanket is growing because it helps people with pain-related problems such as sinusitis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and muscle problems caused by cold temperatures. During the winter season, their use increases because they provide heating effects to the consumers. Elderly people are more sensitive to weather changes, extreme heat, or cold, which cause various health problems. In addition, their use is increasing in life and business sectors such as military and defense, tourism and hospitality, and philanthropy. Electric blankets are widely used in polar or temperate regions because these regions suffer from long and harsh winters. The increase in the consumption of electric blankets contributes to the growth of the market.
The major key players are focusing on installing innovative features of electric blankets, which will provide a lucrative opportunity for the electric blanket market during the forecast period. The manufacturer develops thick, woolly, well-insulated leaves that provide plenty of natural warmth and insulation. Features like two heating zones, fast heating, ease of use, and a timer give the market an opportunity. In addition, the introduction of innovative bedspreads to the market is increasing. For example, Wellcare electric blankets are equipped with the innovative technology 4D Dynamic Warmth Flow (4D DWF) system. This system mimics the natural respiratory system of the human body and creates a whole-body heat cycle. Some key players are also focusing on the development of washable and portable bed covers. Thus, these types of innovations and different features will provide a profitable opportunity for the electric felt market during the forecast period.
Electric Blankets Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Electric Blankets Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America is the dominant region in the electric bed market due to the rising living standards and incomes of Americans. People in this region face various health problems such as body aches, frostbite, and other exposures to low temperatures. Americans are also more aware of the benefits of electric blankets, which is driving the demand for electric blankets. The adoption of advanced technology is increasing in North America. Luxury hotels in America are equipped with electric blankets due to the large number of tourists arriving in the area. In North America, several cold cities are increasing the adoption of electric blankets. Due to its many health benefits, it is widely used in the hospital sector. Additionally, the growing internet penetration in the region and the availability of blankets on various online platforms is boosting the sales of electric blankets in the region.
Electric Blankets Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
Over Blankets
Under Blankets
Electric Pads
Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Over Blankets, Under Blankets, and Electric Pads. Under Blankets are expected to dominate the Electric Blankets Market during the forecast period. The underlayer is estimated to hold the largest share of the electric blanket market during the forecast period. It is held under the bottom sheet and above the mattress. This is the most popular type in the UK and less common in the US and Canada. In Canada and the United States, mattresses are called electrically heated mattresses. Comes with a sheet and elastic straps. This type of blanket is associated with various features such as heat settings, convenient temperature control, durable insulated cord, and automatic shut-off. It has three heat settings to adjust the temperature. Due to these qualities, people under the covers are in high demand. To meet the needs of consumers, key players are increasing investments in the production and marketing of awnings. Slumberdown, for example, is a major manufacturer of electric blankets, offering a basic blanket with two controls, LED lights, and nine heat settings.
By End-Users
Public
Private
Hybrid
By Organization Size
Residential
Commercial
GLOBAL Electric Blankets MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Electric Blankets Key Competitors include:
Chengdu Rainbow Appliance (China)
Sunbeam Products (US)
Caiyang (Malta)
Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric
Qingdao Qindao Electric (China)
MORITA
Sojoy
Beurer (Germany)
Tenacta Group
Glen Dimplex (Morphy Richards and Dimplex) (Europe)
Slumberdown (UK)
Bokuk Electronics (South Korea), and other major players.
Key questions answered in Electric Blankets Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Electric Blankets market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Electric Blankets market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Electric Blankets market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Electric Blankets market?
Who are the leading companies in the Electric Blankets market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Electric Blankets market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Electric Blankets market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Electric Blankets market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Electric Blankets Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Electric Blankets Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Electric Blankets Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
