Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) Preclinical Disease Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) Preclinical Disease Model Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) Preclinical Disease Model Market- (Disease (Neurological Disorders and Dystrophies, Cardiac disorders, Retinal Eye Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Liver disease, Others), Products and Services (Disease Model, Reprogramming service, Differentiation service, Screening service, Characterization service, Others)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) have revolutionized preclinical disease modeling and drug development by offering a robust platform derived from reprogrammed adult somatic cells, such as skin or blood cells, to an embryonic-like pluripotent state. This transformation enables hiPSCs to differentiate into diverse cell types, including those impacted by diseases, thereby providing unprecedented opportunities to investigate disease mechanisms and evaluate potential therapies. The versatility of hiPSCs in modeling various diseases has fueled substantial growth in the hiPSCs preclinical disease model market.
In addition to disease-specific modeling, hiPSCs empower researchers to employ gene editing technologies to correct disease-causing mutations within these cells. This approach not only elucidates the impact of genetic variations on disease development but also supports the development of potential gene therapies. Moreover, hiPSCs are pivotal in constructing complex, multi-lineage tissue models that closely mimic physiological conditions in vivo. These advanced tissue models offer a more accurate platform for testing drug efficacy and safety before clinical trials, thereby advancing the prospects of personalized medicine. Collectively, the hiPSCs preclinical disease model market continues to expand driven by its unparalleled ability to replicate disease states, study molecular mechanisms, and accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic interventions.
List of Prominent Players in the Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) Preclinical Disease Model Market:
• Axol Bioscience Ltd
• DefiniGEN
• REPROCELL
• The Jackson Laboratory
• Creative Biolabs
• Cyagen
• FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
• ElevateBio
• Bio-Techne
• BPS Bioscience, Inc.
• Catalent, Inc
• Ncardia
• NEXEL Co
• Evotec’s
• iXCells Biotechnologies
• Elixirgen
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) are pivotal driving forces in the growth of the preclinical disease model market due to their exceptional versatility in modeling a diverse range of diseases. These cells are adept at representing conditions such as neurological disorders (e.g., Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, ALS), cardiac disorders, metabolic disorders, liver disease, and more, making them invaluable tools across various therapeutic areas in biomedical research and drug development. In neurological disorders specifically, hiPSC-based models have demonstrated significant success in generating disease-specific cell lines and studying affected cell types, thereby addressing critical gaps in understanding disease mechanisms. Additionally, hiPSC-based models are increasingly preferred over animal models in preclinical trials due to their potential to provide more predictive insights into human physiology and meet regulatory standards for drug testing. Advances in tissue engineering techniques, such as 3D organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems utilizing hiPSCs, further enhance their utility by better replicating in vivo physiology and disease pathophysiology, driving further adoption in the hiPSCs preclinical disease model market towards more effective therapeutic development and personalized medicine strategies.
Challenges:
Despite their significant advantages, human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived models face notable challenges that limit their predictivity in disease modeling and drug development. One critical issue is the physiological immaturity of hiPSC-derived cells, such as cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs), compared to adult cells, which can affect their ability to accurately replicate disease phenotypes and drug responses. Another limitation is the architectural simplicity of current culture systems used for hiPSC-derived cells, which may not fully capture the complexity of in vivo physiology, further impacting the fidelity of disease mechanisms and drug effects in these models. Moreover, while efforts to implement complex 3D tissue engineering solutions aim to enhance physiological relevance, scaling these approaches for high-throughput screening remains challenging.
Regional Trends:
The human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) preclinical disease model market is witnessing substantial growth in North America, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the region boasts a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, particularly in the United States, where major industry players and research institutions are actively adopting hiPSC-based technologies for advancing preclinical drug development. Secondly, North America benefits from a supportive regulatory environment led by agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which encourages the validation and utilization of hiPSC-derived models in research and development.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2024, REPROCELL is now offering Master Cell Bank (MCB) manufacturing services for Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) and Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells (hMSCs) tailored for human therapeutic applications. Our process includes stringent control from donor recruitment to seed stock hiPSC production, ensuring compliance with regulatory agencies across various geographical regions.
• In August 2022, ElevateBio, LLC collaborated with George Daley, M.D., Ph.D., and Boston Children’s Hospital to launch a new company. This initiative aims to develop allogeneic immune cell therapies using a novel platform that produces mature immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This innovative approach addresses the challenge of iPSCs typically generating immature embryonic blood cell types, ensuring the creation of diverse immune cell subtypes with mature molecular characteristics similar to adult T cells derived from blood.
Segmentation of Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hiPSCs) Preclinical Disease Model Market-
By Disease
• Neurological Disorders and Dystrophies
• Cardiac Disorders
• Retinal Eye Disease
• Metabolic Disorders
• Liver Disease
• Others
By Products and Services
• Disease Model
• Reprogramming Service
• Differentiation Service
• Screening Service
• Characterization Service
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
