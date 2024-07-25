DIY Eyelash Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 852.10 Mn. for 2030 as per Maximize Market Research.
DIY Eyelash Market size was valued at US$ 537.64 Mn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 852.10 Mn.
As per Maximize Market research, the DIY Eyelash Market size was valued at USD 537.64 Mn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 852.10 Mn.
The DIY Eyelash Market is growing quickly due to the rise of social media and increased awareness about fashion. In 2020, the global beauty market was valued at USD 481 Bn. and is expected to reach USD 838 Bn. by 2027. Eyelash extensions, made from materials like mink, silk, and synthetic fibers, are popular for enhancing natural lashes. The market benefits from new innovative eyelash products.
COVID-19 boosted online sales as physical stores closed, shifting the trend towards e-commerce. Asia-Pacific, with countries like India and China, is seeing high demand for Eyelash due to population growth and smartphone use. North America dominates the DIY Eyelash Market driven by fashion trends among young people and the rise of beauty clinics in the U.S. Europe also shows strong growth particularly in the UK. The Middle East and Africa are expected to see steady growth in DIY Eyelash Market. Still, the DIY Eyelash Market faces challenges from changing fashion trends and the rising demand for permanent natural eyelashes. However, updates from new innovations, technology, and trending fashion can drive the DIY Eyelash Market growth.
DIY Eyelash Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Individual
Cluster
Strips
Others
By Material Type
Synthetic
Natural
By Sales Segment
Convenience Stores
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Online Sales
DIY Eyelash Market Key Players:
Babil Lashes Factory Company
Beyelian Lashes
Calailis Beauty
Emeda eyelash Company
B. Fuller Company
Huda Beauty
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
