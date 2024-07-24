Plant Milk Market is To Reach USD 37.58 Billion 2032, Growing at a rate of 11.42%. To Forecast 2024-2032
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2024 ) Pune, 24, July 2024: The Global Plant Milk Market Size Was Valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 37.58 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.42% From 2024-2032.
Plant milk, also known as vegan milk, nut milk, or alternative milk, is a plant-derived liquid used in the food and beverage sector, resembling the color and flavor of traditional milk. Its rising popularity is driven by health-conscious consumers who appreciate its lower saturated fat and calorie content compared to cow's milk, as well as its suitability for lactose-intolerant individuals.
Environmental concerns, such as deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions from the dairy industry, also propel the shift towards plant-based milk, which has a lower environmental footprint. The market's growth is further boosted by continuous innovation, offering diverse options like almond, soy, oat, coconut, and pea milk to meet varying tastes and nutritional needs, expanding its consumer base.
Plant Milk Key Competitors include:
Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd (Finland)
Living Harvest Foods Inc. (U.S)
Alpina Foods (U.S)
Blue Diamond Growers, Inc. (U.S)
Elden Foods Inc. (U.S)
Groupe Danone (France)
Döhler Gmbh (Germany)
Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)
Freedom Foods Group Ltd (Australia)
Goya Foods (U.S)
Groupe Danone (Netherlands)
Liwayway Holdings Company Limited (China), and other major players.
Plant Milk Market Dynamics
The plant milk market is experiencing a surge in demand for organic and non-GMO products as consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability. Organic plant milk, free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, is seen as a cleaner and more natural option, while non-GMO plant milk caters to those concerned about the potential risks of genetically modified ingredients. This shift reflects a broader movement towards ethical and eco-friendly consumption, with consumers seeking transparency and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.
E-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels are significant growth opportunities for the plant milk market. Online platforms offer convenience and global reach, allowing consumers to explore and purchase diverse plant-based options. DTC channels enable brands to build direct customer relationships, control the customer experience, and gather valuable consumer data for personalized marketing and product development.
Plant Milk Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific now holds a dominant share of the global market for plant milk, owing to factors such as a big population, a growing demand for lactose-free milk, an abundance of raw materials, and a tendency toward veganism. The post-pandemic rise of this field is also attributed to the increasing public awareness of organic and plant-based foods.
The projected period is expected to witness growth in the number of vegans, changing dietary patterns, and fast-paced lifestyles in North America and Europe. It is anticipated that in the next years, Latin America's knowledge of organic food will rise. Low income disposal also has an impact on market expansion in the Middle East and Africa, where there is still a dearth of knowledge regarding alternatives to milk.
Plant Milk Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Coconut
Soy
Almond
Rice
Oat
Others
Oat milk stands out for its creamy texture, versatility, and nutritional benefits. It is often perceived as a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional dairy, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. Additionally, oat milk is naturally lactose-free, making it suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance. The surge in demand for plant-based options, coupled with the rising awareness of health and sustainability issues, has fueled the popularity of oat milk, leading to its robust growth within the plant milk market.
By Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Household
Hotels and Restaurants
Others
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channels
Specialty Store
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online
Others
GLOBAL PLANT MILK MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Plant Milk Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Plant Milk market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Plant Milk market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Plant Milk market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Plant Milk market?
Who are the leading companies in the Plant Milk market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Plant Milk market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Plant Milk market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Plant Milk market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Plant Milk Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Plant Milk Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Plant Milk Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
