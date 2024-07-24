Organ-on-Chip Market Robust Expansion is expected with a CAGR of 34.7% from 2024-2031.
The Organ-on-Chip Market is valued at US$ 134.9 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,424.0 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Organ-on-Chip Market"- By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicity Testing, Other Applications), By Offering (Product, Services), By Organ Type (Liver-on-a-Chip, Kidney-on-a-Chip, Lung-on-a-Chip, Heart-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Other Organ-on-Chip), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industry), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031
Organs-on-a-chip (OOCs) are in vitro-grown microscopic tissues and organs that facilitate the modeling of human physiology and disease. The technology has been developed as a result of the convergence of advancements in semiconductor fabrication, tissue engineering, and human cell sourcing. Novel techniques that accelerate cell growth and maturation, efficient gene editing, simultaneous testing of multiple samples, and the creation of intricate 3D structures have led to remarkable advancements in the organ-on-a-chip (OOC) field. Primary cells and cells obtained directly from patients are also included in OOC technology. The utilization of human OOCs that are capable of predicting human physiological responses offers a compelling approach to precision medicine, disease modeling, and drug development.
List of Prominent Players in the Organ-on-Chip Market:
• Emulate, Inc.
• Mimetas B.V.
• Kirkstall Ltd.
• Numa BioSciences
• AxoSim
• BICO Group AB
• CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
• SynVivo, Inc.
• BEOnchip
• The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.
• TissUse GmbH
• InSphero
• Obatala Sciences
• Hesperos, Inc.
• Cherry Biotech
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Organ-on-chips (OoCs) can mimic the complex interactions between organs, allowing for a more comprehensive evaluation of potential drug side effects. This enables earlier detection of toxicity issues, saving time and resources during drug development. The growing pharmaceutical industry constantly seeks new and effective drugs. OoCs offer a faster and more efficient platform for drug screening compared to traditional methods. Personalized medicine requires understanding individual patient responses to drugs. OoC technology allows for the creation of patient-specific models to predict treatment efficacy. Ethical concerns and limitations of traditional animal models for drug testing are pushing the need for more human-relevant alternatives. OoCs offer a more accurate representation of human biology, potentially leading to more reliable drug development outcomes. Regulatory changes by some governments to reduce or eliminate animal testing further incentivize the adoption of OoCs.
Challenges:
Organ-on-chips (OoCs) are intricate microfluidic devices requiring advanced microfabrication techniques. This complexity increases development costs and limits large-scale production. The field lacks standardized protocols for OoC design, operation, and data analysis. This inconsistency makes it difficult to compare results across different OoC platforms. Developing and manufacturing OoCs can be expensive, limiting accessibility for smaller research labs and startups. Bringing down production costs is essential for wider adoption.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific region benefits from a robust network of leading academic and research institutions that promote innovation and foster collaboration, particularly in biotechnology fields such as organ-on-chip technology. This collaborative environment accelerates advancements in medical research and technology development. Moreover, the region boasts cost-effective manufacturing capabilities for high-tech devices, positioning it as an attractive hub for the production of organ-on-chip systems. The Asia Pacific region benefits from a robust network of leading academic and research institutions that promote innovation and foster collaboration, particularly in biotechnology fields such as organ-on-chip technology. This collaborative environment accelerates advancements in medical research and technology development. Moreover, the region boasts cost-effective manufacturing capabilities for high-tech devices, positioning it as an attractive hub for the production of organ-on-chip systems.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, InSphero's liver disease team pushed the limits of in vitro models in MASH Drug Discovery with the publication of ground-breaking, peer-reviewed research in Nature's Scientific Reports.
• In April 2024, CN Bio Innovations Ltd. gathered $21 million at the Series B investment round's first close.
Segmentation of Organ-on-Chip Market.
Global Organ-on-Chip Market, By Application
• Drug Discovery
• Toxicity Testing
• Other Applications
Global Organ-on-Chip Market – By Offering
• Product
• Services
Global Organ-on-Chip Market – By Organ Type
• Liver-on-a-Chip
• Kidney-on-a-Chip
• Lung-on-a-Chip
• Heart-on-a-Chip
• Brain-on-a-Chip
• Other Organ-on-Chip
Global Organ-on-Chip Market – By End User
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Cosmetic Industry
• Others
Global Organ-on-Chip Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
