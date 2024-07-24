Research Antibodies & Reagents Market worth $16.2 billion by 2028
Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blot, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) & Region - Global forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2024 ) The report "Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blot, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global forecast to 2028", are projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2028 from USD 11.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The rise in outsourcing is a positive development for the research antibodies and reagents market. By outsourcing the development and production of antibodies and reagents, companies can reduce costs, increase efficiency, access expertise, and increase flexibility, thus creating opportunities in the research antibodies and reagents market. Also, an increasing number of local players in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Mexico, are offering their research antibodies and reagents products at lower prices than established market players. As a result, the pricing pressure on established players has increased, who are being compelled to adopt competitive pricing strategies to maintain their market shares and this is challenging market growth.
The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2023-2028). Antibodies are essential for routine procedures, such as western blotting, flow cytometry, IHC, and ELISA. The use of these proteomics technologies for research and development in life sciences segment makes antibodies the fastest growing segment in research antibodies and reagnts market.
The monoclonal antibodies segment is accounts for the largest share of the research antibodies market
On the basis of form, the research-use antibodies are categorized into monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market by form in 2022. The large share of this market is attributed to its vast application in ELISA detection antibodies (direct, indirect, sandwich, and capture ELISA formats), ELISA capture antibodies, western blot detection antibodies, and therapeutic antibody-drug and clinical tests.
The media & sera reagent is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by type, in 2022
On the Basis of type, the research reagents market are segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes, and other reagents. In 2022, the media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research reagents market. Media is an important component of the culture environment, as it provides the required nutrients, growth factors, and hormones for cell growth and regulates the pH and osmotic pressure of the culture this makes it a vital tool in life sciece research utlilizing research antibodies.
The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2022
On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. In 2022, the Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the development of new technologies and the efficiency of ELISA in the detection of infectious diseases.
The proteomics applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by application, in 2022
On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. In 2022, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high deployment of proteomics-based approaches in disease profiling, increasing government funding, rising demand for personalized and protein therapeutics, and increasing R&D expenditure.
The research laboratories segment is expected to have the highest share, by end user, in 2022
On the basis of end user, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research labortories, and Contract Research Organizations. The research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising research grants, growing industry-academia collaborations for biomedical & life sciences research, and growing government funding investments for academic and research institutions.
The Europe market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022
The European market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022. The growth of the overall market in Europe is attributed to an increase in R&D activities, rising government funding for drug discovery research, and increasing growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries. In Europe, proteomics and genomics research for cancer and neurobiological diseases have increased in the last decade. between universities that are designed to promote excellence in research and education.
The prominent market players are Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and Revvity (US).
