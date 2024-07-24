Microbial Food Ingredient Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024-2031
The Microbial Food Ingredient Market is valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.97 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Microbial Food Ingredient Market”- By Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, Mold), Product Type (Starter Cultures, Protective Cultures, Probiotic Cultures), Strain (Single-Strain Culture, Multi-Strain Culture, Multi-Strain Mixed Culture) End User (Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Animal Feed Additives), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031.”
The history of food has always included microorganisms, but more recent studies have shown that using them can have a wide range of positive effects on health as well as reduce environmental impact. This has led to a boom of new applications, improvements in conventional methods using cutting-edge technology, and a better comprehension of their functions and advantages. Specifically, fermentation can be used directly on food to enhance its nutritional value, flavor, and texture. It can also be used as a manufacturing platform to produce products with additional value for the food business. Common examples include yogurt cultures, baker's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) used in bread making, and molds like Penicillium roqueforti used to make blue cheese.
Microbes like bacteria and yeast are fermentation powerhouses. They create various organic acids and flavor compounds that contribute to the tangy, complex flavors found in yogurt, cheese, sourdough bread, and fermented vegetables like kimchi. Certain bacteria excel at producing vitamins. They can add vital vitamins to food, such as riboflavin and B12, which is especially helpful for plant-based diets. They may be produced with little environmental impact and offer a nutritious and sustainable source of protein.
Food waste can be converted by microbial fermentation into useful substances. This reduces the likelihood of food spoiling and creates doors for a more circular food chain. Microbial food ingredients are a versatile group with the potential to revolutionize the food industry. They offer a natural approach to enhancing flavor, texture, and nutrition while promoting food safety and sustainability.
List of Prominent Players in the Microbial Food Ingredient Market:
• Chr.Hansen AS,
• Döhler Group
• Eand0 Laboratories Ltd
• Angel Yeast Co. Ltd
• HiMedia Laboratories
• Danisco
• China-Biotics
• CSK Food Enrichment
• Nebraska
• Lactina
• WyeastLaboratories Inc.
• LB Bulgaricum
• Lesaffre Group
• Lallemand lnc
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The rising global population and increasing demand for protein drive the development of single-cell proteins and other microbial-based protein sources as sustainable alternatives to animal-derived proteins. Microbial production of vitamins, amino acids, and other nutrients helps address nutritional deficiencies in various populations, contributing to global food security. Governments and regulatory bodies are encouraging the adoption of sustainable food production practices, including the use of microbial ingredients that reduce the environmental impact of food processing.
Challenges:
Ensuring consistent quality and potency of microbial ingredients can be challenging. Variability in production processes can affect the final product. High costs associated with the production and purification of microbial ingredients can result in higher prices for end products.
Regional Trends:
North America dominates the market. Continuous innovation in food products, including the development of new probiotic strains and applications, is fueling market growth. Advances in biotechnology and fermentation technology are making it easier and more cost-effective to produce microbial ingredients. However, Asia Pacific is rapidly growing due to rising awareness about the health benefits of probiotics and other microbial ingredients are driving demand, especially among health-conscious consumers.
Recent Developments:
• In Dec 2023, Novozymes and Chr. Hansen has announced that the name of the future combined company will be ‘Novonesis’. Novonesis means ‘A new beginning’ and derives from the Greek word ‘genesis’. The name reflects a new era of biosolutions where innovation in biological sciences and technology will offer solutions to solve some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
• In March 2023, Angel Yeast, the top producer of yeast in the world, is showcasing its most recent yeast developments at Food Ingredients China 2023, the biggest trade event for the food additives and ingredients sector in Asia. Angel's most recent products are designed to help food producers take advantage of the expanding market by utilizing biotechnology and yeast to their fullest potential in food production.
Segmentation of Microbial Food Ingredient Market.
Global Microbial Food Ingredient Market, By Microorganism
• Bacteria
• Yeast
• Mold
Global Microbial Food Ingredient Market – By Product Type
• Starter Cultures
• Protective Cultures
• Probiotic Cultures
Global Microbial Food Ingredient Market – By Strain
• Single-Strain Culture
• Multi-Strain Culture
• Multi-Strain Mixed Culture
Global Microbial Food Ingredient Market – By End Use
• Food and Beverage Manufacturers
• Dairy Products
o Cheese
o Butter
o Yogurt
o Dairy-based Beverages
• Baked Products
o Bread
o Pastries
o Muffins
o Pancakes
• Breakfast Cereals
• Beverages
o Alcoholic
o Non-alcoholic
• Animal Feed Additives
Global Microbial Food Ingredient Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
