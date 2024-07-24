Insulin-like Growth Factors Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2024-2031.
The Insulin-like Growth Factors Market is valued at US$ 275.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 406.1 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Insulin-like Growth Factors Market"- By Type (Mechano Growth Factor, Somatomedin C, IGF 1), By End-user (Hospitals, Medical Centers), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
A protein made by the body that stimulates the growth of many types of cells. Insulin-like growth factor is similar to insulin (a hormone made in the pancreas). There are two forms of insulin-like growth factor called IGF-1 and IGF-2. The name insulin-like growth factor reflects the fact that these substances exhibit insulin-like actions in certain tissues, although they are far less potent than insulin in reducing blood glucose concentrations. Their primary function is to stimulate growth. While IGFs share this growth-stimulating capability with other growth factors, such as epidermal growth factor, platelet-derived growth factor, and nerve growth factor, IGFs are unique because they are the only growth factors with well-documented endocrine actions in humans.
IGFs are crucial for normal growth and development, particularly during childhood and adolescence. They stimulate the growth of bones and tissues, ensuring proper physical development. IGFs play a significant role in muscle growth and repair. They enhance protein synthesis and muscle cell proliferation, making them important for muscle recovery and strength. IGF-1, in particular, is essential for bone growth and density. It helps in the formation of new bone tissue and maintains bone strength, reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.
List of Prominent Players in the Insulin-like Growth Factors Market
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC
• Ascendis Pharma
• Regulaxis SAS
• MedImmune, LLC
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and growth hormone deficiencies necessitate the use of IGF-based therapies. IGFs are used to manage these conditions, driving market demand. The expanding fields of regenerative medicine and anti-aging therapies utilize IGFs for their ability to promote cell growth and tissue repair. This broadens the market for IGF applications beyond traditional medical treatments. Increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles that prioritize fitness and well-being contribute to the demand for IGF supplements and therapies. IGFs are recognized for their role in enhancing muscle growth and overall health.
Challenges:
The potential side effects and safety concerns associated with IGF therapies, such as an increased risk of cancer and other adverse effects, can limit their adoption. Ensuring the long-term safety of these treatments is crucial for market acceptance. Despite extensive research, the complete understanding of IGF mechanisms and their interactions with other biological pathways is still limited. This can hinder the development of targeted therapies and their effectiveness.
Regional Trends:
North America has a growing geriatric population. As people age, their levels of growth factors decline. IGFs are being investigated as a potential therapy to combat the effects of aging, which could be a significant market driver in the region. North America boasts a well-established research infrastructure with leading universities and pharmaceutical companies. This fosters innovation and development in the field of IGF research.
Recent Developments:
• In Aug 2021, Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH). The company uses its novel TransCon technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients' lives.
• In January 2024, Ascendis Pharma A/S, After reaching an exclusive distribution agreement with Danish business Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND), Specialized Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd (ST), an independent biopharmaceutical company, has expanded its portfolio to include three novel endocrinology medicines. The agreement states that ST will market Ascendis Pharma's weekly injectable pediatric human growth hormone treatment, SKYTROFATM (lonapegsomatropin), YORVIPATHTM (palopegteriparatide), for hypoparathyroidism, and TransConTM CNP (navepegritide), an investigational treatment for achondroplasia.
Segmentation of Insulin-like Growth Factors Market.
Global Insulin-like Growth Factors Market, By Type
• Mechano Growth Factor
• Somatomedin C
• IGF 1
Global Insulin-like Growth Factors Market – By End-user
• Hospitals
• Medical Centers
Global Insulin-like Growth Factors Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
