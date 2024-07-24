Waterless Cosmetics Market Exclusive Report on Current Trends and Future Insights with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Waterless Cosmetics Market is valued at US$ 9.78 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 23.60 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Waterless Cosmetics Market – (By Product Type (Skincare, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Others), By Consumer Orientation (Men, Women, Unisex), By Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Formats), By Price Range (Economy (Below US$30), Mid-Range (US$30 to US$60), Premium (Above US$60))), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Waterless cosmetics represent a modern approach to beauty and personal care products that eliminate water as a primary ingredient. These formulations rely on oils, butters, waxes, and powders to deliver hydration, nourishment, and cosmetic benefits without the need for preservatives typically used to inhibit microbial growth in water-based products. By excluding water, these products often boast longer shelf lives and can be more concentrated with active ingredients, potentially enhancing their effectiveness. In today's society, those who prioritize aesthetics are actively seeking for alternative options that are more beneficial for their well-being, especially in the realm of beauty products. The waterless beauty trend is rapidly gaining popularity due to the high potency of skincare and cosmetics products. It is a significant factor that contributes to the growing demand for waterless makeup. The demand for waterless cosmetics is rapidly growing as consumers increasingly seek environmentally sustainable beauty products. Water-free cosmetics offer several benefits, such as highly concentrated formulas, longer product durability, and reduced environmental impact. Consumers are increasingly favoring alternatives that cut pollution and minimize water consumption.
List of Prominent Players in the Waterless Cosmetics Market:
• Unilever Plc
• The Waterless Beauty Company
• L'Oreal SA
• Kao Corporation
• The Procter & Gamble Company
• Loli
• Clensta
• Ruby's Organics
• Carter + Jane
• Taiki USA
• Ktein
• Niconi
• True Botanicals
• Allies Group Pte. Ltd.
• Lavedo Cosmetics
• No Cosmetics
• May Coop
• Azafran Innovacion
• Vantage Personal Care
• WYOS Personal Care
• Avon Products Incorporation,
• Johnson & Johnson,
• Amway,
• Henkel AG & Co. KgAA
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Growing environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives are considered prime drivers. The waterless cosmetics market is being driven by increasing environmental consciousness and sustainability efforts. With increasing awareness among consumers of the environmental impact of traditional cosmetics, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives. The cosmetics industry is one of the major contributors to water pollution due to the high water consumption in production and the release of chemical residues into water bodies. As a result, consumers are seeking waterless cosmetic products that minimize water usage and reduce pollution. Another driver for overall market growth is the rising demand for convenient and travel-friendly products. The demand for waterless cosmetics is also fuelled by the need for convenience and travel-friendly products. Waterless formulations often come in solid or powdered forms, making them lightweight and easy to carry. With increased global travel and hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer compact and portable cosmetic products that can be easily packed and used on the go. Waterless cosmetics such as solid shampoo bars, powder foundations, and dry shampoo powders cater to this demand, driving the market growth.
Challenges:
Limited consumer awareness and education are considered a prime challenge in the water cosmetics market. Despite the benefits of waterless cosmetics, a significant restraint in the market is the need for more awareness and education among consumers regarding these products. Many consumers still need to familiarize themselves with waterless beauty products and may be hesitant to switch from traditional formulations. However, the lack of effective awareness campaigns and marketing strategies also hinders market growth in this segment. Another restraint the waterless cosmetics market faces is the challenges in formulation and ensuring product efficacy. Formulating cosmetics without water requires innovative techniques and ingredients to maintain product stability and performance.
Regional Trends:
The North America Waterless Cosmetics Market is expected to have a major market share in terms of revenue, and it is due to the Growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization that are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the Waterless Cosmetics Market in the region. Increasing awareness about waterless skin care products due to their environmentally friendly nature is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Besides, Asia-Pacific had a substantial share in the market because the region serves as a hub for innovation and manufacturing in the cosmetics industry. With a robust infrastructure and technological advancements, companies in this region can develop and produce a wide range of waterless cosmetic products to meet consumer demands efficiently.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, Vantage Personal Care introduced JEESPERSE® NoLo Self-Emulsifying Bases specifically designed for waterless hair care applications. JEESPERSE NoLo is an upcoming collection of self-emulsifying bases designed for hair care purposes. It is set to be introduced at the in-cosmetics Global event in 2023. The JEESPERSE NoLo series consists of two powder products, namely JEESPERSE NoLo N1 and JEESPERSE NoLo C2. These products are designed to require minimal or no mixing energy during the emulsion process, thanks to their inherent self-emulsification qualities.
• In Jan 2023, WYOS Personal Care introduced a waterless stick style for shampoo and skincare products. The WYOS product selection consisted of five vegan and cruelty-free items. These products were designed with an active component complex and had a refreshing aroma that was optimum for all types of skin and hair.
Segmentation of Waterless Cosmetics Market-
By Product Type:
• Skincare
• Hair Care
• Cosmetics
• Others
By Consumer Orientation:
• Men
• Women
• Unisex
By Sales Channel:
• Wholesalers/Distributors
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Departmental Stores
• Online Retail
• Other Retail Formats
By Price Range:
• Economy (Below US$30)
• Mid-Range (US$30 to US$60)
• Premium (Above US$60)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
