Punctal Plug Devices Market Growing with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Punctal Plug Devices Market is valued at US$ 73.50 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 148.34 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Punctal Plug Devices Market- (by Product Type: Temporary Punctal Plug Devices, and Permanent Punctal Plug Devices; and End-user: Hospitals, and Clinics)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Growth is driven by a rising number of dry eye sufferers due to aging populations, more screen time, and environmental factors. The market offers temporary and permanent plugs made from various materials to suit patient needs. Asia Pacific is also expected to see rapid growth due to similar dry eye factors and increasing healthcare access. The punctal plug devices market focuses on medical devices used to treat dry eye syndrome by blocking the tear ducts to conserve moisture on the eye surface. The market growth is accelerated by the rising prevalence of dry eye conditions, the increasing geriatric population, and advancements in minimally invasive ophthalmic procedures. Key factors include the growing demand for effective, long-term treatment options and technological innovations enhancing product efficacy and patient comfort. The market is forecasted to grow rapidly due to heightened awareness and increasing adoption of these devices globally.
List of Prominent Players in the Punctal Plug Devices Market:
• Innovia Medical
• OASIS Medical, Inc.
• Medennium Co., Ltd.
• Corza Ophthalmology
• Zeiss
• BVI
• Sunways India Pvt Ltd.
• Lacrivera
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of syndrome of dry eye is said to be a major driver. Factors like digital device usage, air pollution, and hormonal changes contribute to the rising incidence of dry eyes. Punctal plug devices offer a non-invasive and reversible treatment option for dry eye syndrome, leading to their widespread adoption as a first-line treatment for mild to moderate dry eye cases. Advancements in punctal plug designs and materials have improved their effectiveness, comfort, and biocompatibility. The development of biodegradable and dissolvable plugs has further expanded the market potential. Growing awareness about dry eye syndrome and its impact on ocular health has resulted in increased patient awareness and proactive treatment-seeking behavior.
The growth in the aging population is a significant driver, as the natural aging process makes elderly individuals more prone to dry eye syndrome.
Challenges:
The challenges facing the punctal plug devices market include competition from alternative dry eye treatments like ointments and artificial tears, which limit market penetration. Additionally, the risk of complications associated with punctal plug insertion, such as chronic irritation, epiphora, migration, and extrusion, poses concerns for both patients and healthcare providers, impacting adoption rates. Market dynamics, including regulatory hurdles, pricing pressures, and reimbursement issues, also present challenges for market growth and adoption of punctual plug devices. Moreover, the need for continuous innovation to address evolving patient needs and preferences adds complexity to the market landscape.
Regional Trends:
In North America, temporary punctual plugs have emerged as the dominant segment in the punctual plug devices market, maintaining a major market share over the forecast period. They can be attributed to several factors driving the adoption of temporary plugs. Temporary punctal plugs offer a minimally invasive and convenient treatment option for ocular conditions such as dry eye syndrome. Their dissolvable nature eliminates the need for removal procedures, enhancing patient comfort and compliance. In addition, Europe and Asia–Pacific are the follow-up regions for substantial market share.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2023, OASIS® Medical Inc., manufacturer and distributor of SOFT PLUG® brand of punctual plugs and Oasis TEARS Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drops, unveiled its new dietary supplements, Oasis TEARS Vision™ and Oasis TEARS Omega, at Vision Expo West in Las Vegas September 19th through the 21st at OASIS Medical Booth number MS6052.
• In April 2021, MY OASIS™ Streamlines a Unique Approach For Dry Eye Clinics. MY OASIS™ is a cyber platform for eye care providers to build their brand as a dry eye resource, expand the reach of their practice, and give access to solutions that can better the quality of life for dry eye sufferers in their local community.
• In September 2023, Mati Therapeutics Inc., a company that develops ocular drug delivery platforms for the treatment of ocular indications, announced that it has completed and has a facility dedicated to manufacturing all products formulated in Mati's proprietary Evolute sustained ocular drug delivery platform. The 10,000-square-foot facility is located in Bryan, Texas, and has the capacity to fulfill all manufacturing needs for both development and commercial purposes in the near future.
• In April 2023, Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based buyout firm, announced the acquisition of Innovia Medical, a global manufacturer of branded single-use surgical products and sterile processing systems servicing ENT, ophthalmic, gynecological, and aesthetic end-markets. This acquisition will represent Innovia Medical's new platform investment for Inverness Graham and joins several current and historical investments in healthcare, including Vista Apex, VitalPath, Danville Materials, and AdvancedCath.
Segmentation of Punctal Plug Devices Market-
Punctal Plug Devices Market- By Product Type
• Temporary Punctal Plugs
• Permanent Punctal Plugs
Punctal Plug Devices Market- By End-user
• Hospitals
• Clinics
Punctal Plug Devices Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
