Postbiotics Market expected to Observe Considerable Growth Opportunities at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Postbiotics Market is valued at US$ 979.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2,083.2 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Postbiotics Market – (By Type (Bacteria, Yeast), By Form (Soft gels, Capsules/Tablets, Powder/ Granules, Gummies, Others), By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2538
Postbiotics are the bioactive substances produced by probiotics during the fermentation of prebiotics. The market for Postbiotics medications is expected to grow because postbiotics strengthen the immune system, aid in illness prevention, and are thus valuable in preventative medicine. The increasing demand for functional supplements in developing countries is mostly attributable to the shift in consumer lifestyles. The market demand for postbiotics has expanded substantially due to the increased aspirations and preferences for a luxury lifestyle. Feed postbiotic supplement use among health-conscious patients is projected to rise in tandem with the demand for sports nutrition products. In addition, Postbiotics will be more widely used due to a number of factors, including an increase in healthcare expenditures, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related disorders, and a growing urban population. Functional food companies and pharmaceutical companies also use feed postbiotic supplements for their nutritional benefits, illness prevention, and treatment purposes, which is growing the demand in the Postbiotics market.
List of Prominent Players in the Postbiotics Market:
• Novachem Srl
• Cargill
• Probulin
• Korea Biopharm
• Archer-Daniels-Midland
• Sabinsa Corporation
• Postbiotica Srl
• Lactobio A/S
• MCLS
• AB-Biotics S.A
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The global market for Postbiotics is being driven by the increasing inclination for natural and safe feed additives, both among consumers and producers, which is propelling the Postbiotics industry. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly popular due to the positive effects they have on animal health and production. These effects include better gut health, immunity, and general well-being. The demand for effective feed additives is being driven by the developing livestock industry, which is, in turn, fuelled by the increasing global consumption of meat and dairy. There is an increasing need for Postbiotics due to regulatory rules that prioritize safe and sustainable feed solutions and rising worries about antibiotic resistance.
Challenges:
The Postbiotics market is slowing growth due to some issues, such as the high production costs, which are one of the numerous constraints on the Postbiotics market, making these products out of reach for many farmers due to their higher price tag compared to more conventional feed additives. The broad use of postbiotics is impeded by a lack of knowledge and comprehension of their advantages and uses among farmers and animal producers. Manufacturers face substantial obstacles, such as strict regulatory requirements and long approval processes, which can raise development costs. These factors are limiting their market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American Postbiotics market is anticipated to register a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of an uptick in the development of novel feed postbiotic formulations, a growth in the number of postbiotic ingredients available for use in dietary supplements, and an uptick in the number of people learning about the importance of Postbiotics for digestive health. Besides, Europe had a significant share in the market because market participants in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors would maintain their investment levels, contributing to the expansion of the regional market. Local companies are putting money into R&D to create innovative new products. Moreover, growing numbers of people, more discretionary income, and an improved standard of living are good for the global Postbiotics market.
Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2538
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Sirio), a worldwide producer of dietary supplements, is introducing BloomDays, an innovative postbiotic gummy product that is the first of its kind in the market. This product showcases EpiCor, a postbiotic ingredient developed by Cargill. BloomDays focuses on enhancing immune health and capitalizing on the expanding gut health market by leveraging Sirio's expertise in development and manufacturing, together with the scientifically supported component, EpiCor.
• In May 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a letter stating that they had no objections to Cargill's GRAS notification for the use of EpiCor® postbiotic in specific foods and beverages. EpiCor® postbiotic is a desiccated yeast fermentate that has been demonstrated in clinical trials of dietary supplements to effectively regulate the gut microbiota and enhance immune system function.
Segmentation of Postbiotics Market-
By Type-
• Bacteria
• Yeast
By Form-
• Soft Gels
• Capsules/Tablets
• Powder/ Granules
• Gummies
• Others
By Application-
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Food and Beverages
• Animal Feed
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2538
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2538
Postbiotics are the bioactive substances produced by probiotics during the fermentation of prebiotics. The market for Postbiotics medications is expected to grow because postbiotics strengthen the immune system, aid in illness prevention, and are thus valuable in preventative medicine. The increasing demand for functional supplements in developing countries is mostly attributable to the shift in consumer lifestyles. The market demand for postbiotics has expanded substantially due to the increased aspirations and preferences for a luxury lifestyle. Feed postbiotic supplement use among health-conscious patients is projected to rise in tandem with the demand for sports nutrition products. In addition, Postbiotics will be more widely used due to a number of factors, including an increase in healthcare expenditures, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related disorders, and a growing urban population. Functional food companies and pharmaceutical companies also use feed postbiotic supplements for their nutritional benefits, illness prevention, and treatment purposes, which is growing the demand in the Postbiotics market.
List of Prominent Players in the Postbiotics Market:
• Novachem Srl
• Cargill
• Probulin
• Korea Biopharm
• Archer-Daniels-Midland
• Sabinsa Corporation
• Postbiotica Srl
• Lactobio A/S
• MCLS
• AB-Biotics S.A
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The global market for Postbiotics is being driven by the increasing inclination for natural and safe feed additives, both among consumers and producers, which is propelling the Postbiotics industry. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly popular due to the positive effects they have on animal health and production. These effects include better gut health, immunity, and general well-being. The demand for effective feed additives is being driven by the developing livestock industry, which is, in turn, fuelled by the increasing global consumption of meat and dairy. There is an increasing need for Postbiotics due to regulatory rules that prioritize safe and sustainable feed solutions and rising worries about antibiotic resistance.
Challenges:
The Postbiotics market is slowing growth due to some issues, such as the high production costs, which are one of the numerous constraints on the Postbiotics market, making these products out of reach for many farmers due to their higher price tag compared to more conventional feed additives. The broad use of postbiotics is impeded by a lack of knowledge and comprehension of their advantages and uses among farmers and animal producers. Manufacturers face substantial obstacles, such as strict regulatory requirements and long approval processes, which can raise development costs. These factors are limiting their market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American Postbiotics market is anticipated to register a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of an uptick in the development of novel feed postbiotic formulations, a growth in the number of postbiotic ingredients available for use in dietary supplements, and an uptick in the number of people learning about the importance of Postbiotics for digestive health. Besides, Europe had a significant share in the market because market participants in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors would maintain their investment levels, contributing to the expansion of the regional market. Local companies are putting money into R&D to create innovative new products. Moreover, growing numbers of people, more discretionary income, and an improved standard of living are good for the global Postbiotics market.
Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2538
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Sirio), a worldwide producer of dietary supplements, is introducing BloomDays, an innovative postbiotic gummy product that is the first of its kind in the market. This product showcases EpiCor, a postbiotic ingredient developed by Cargill. BloomDays focuses on enhancing immune health and capitalizing on the expanding gut health market by leveraging Sirio's expertise in development and manufacturing, together with the scientifically supported component, EpiCor.
• In May 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a letter stating that they had no objections to Cargill's GRAS notification for the use of EpiCor® postbiotic in specific foods and beverages. EpiCor® postbiotic is a desiccated yeast fermentate that has been demonstrated in clinical trials of dietary supplements to effectively regulate the gut microbiota and enhance immune system function.
Segmentation of Postbiotics Market-
By Type-
• Bacteria
• Yeast
By Form-
• Soft Gels
• Capsules/Tablets
• Powder/ Granules
• Gummies
• Others
By Application-
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Food and Beverages
• Animal Feed
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2538
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results