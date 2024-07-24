Cassava-Based Packaging Market Growing with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cassava-Based Packaging Market is valued at US$ 1.96 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.12 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The cassava-based packaging market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing environmental concerns & the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Cassava, a tropical root crop, offers a biodegradable alternative to conventional plastics, leveraging its starch-rich content to create packaging materials that decompose naturally. This market expansion is further propelled by stringent government regulations against plastic usage and a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. Key players in the industry are focusing on innovations to enhance the durability and functionality of cassava-based packaging. Additionally, partnerships and investments are on the rise to scale production capabilities and improve supply chain efficiency. With Asia-Pacific being a major producer of cassava, the region plays a important role in the market's supply dynamics. However, challenges such as high production costs and competition from other biodegradable materials need to be addressed to fully capitalize on this market's potential. Overall, the cassava-based packaging market is poised for robust growth, aligning with global sustainability goals and the circular economy model.
List of Prominent Players in the Cassava-Based Packaging Market:
• Avani Eco Hub
• Universal Bio pack
• EcoNest Philippines
• Biopack
• JáFui Mandioca,
• greenhope
• Affinity Supply Co
• Garnier
• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals (US)
• UBUNTOO
• GBG Indonesia
• Biogreen Bags.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing environmental concerns as well as the push for sustainable packaging solutions are major drivers. Stricter regulations and a preference for biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives, such as cassava-based packaging, are the result of the increasing awareness of the negative environmental effects of plastic pollution among consumers and governments. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. Cassava-based packaging is a viable solution for the food and beverage industry, as it is looking for more sustainable packaging options to appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This is due to its biodegradability and low environmental impact. The growing awareness and support from non-governmental organizations and environmental groups are promoting the adoption of cassava-based packaging. These organizations often advocate for sustainable practices and educate the public and businesses about the benefits of using biodegradable materials, thus fostering market growth.
Challenges:
The primary challenges is the higher production costs compared to conventional plastic packaging. Cassava-based packaging materials require specialized processes and technologies, which can be expensive and limit their competitiveness in price-sensitive markets. Additionally, the availability and supply chain issues of cassava as a raw material can pose significant constraints. Cassava is a common staple food crop in many developing countries, and its diversion to industrial uses might impact food security and lead to fluctuations in supply and pricing. Another significant restraint is the limited awareness and acceptance among consumers and businesses. While environmental benefits are a strong selling point, there is still a need for greater education and marketing efforts to convince stakeholders of the advantages and viability of cassava-based packaging.
Regional Trends:
North America is growing at the fastest rate in the coming years. Stringent government regulations and increasing consumer awareness of environmental and sustainable products drive market growth in North America. Notably, the younger population in the region frequently seeks information about a brand's sustainability practices, which influences their purchasing decisions. The Asia Pacific region holds the second-largest market share and exhibits the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Key cassava producers in the region include Indonesia, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, which also manufacture lightweight cassava bags for export worldwide.
Segmentation of Cassava-Based Packaging Market-
By Product Type
• Cups
• Glass
• Trays
• Bowls
• Plates
• Containers
• Cutlery
• Clamshell
By End Use
• Food
o Processed Food
o Ready to eat Meals
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Soup
• Beverage
o Milk Products
o Tea & Coffee
o Cold drinks
o Juices
• Cosmetics & Personal Use
• Agriculture
• Pharmaceuticals
• Consumer Goods
• Household
• Industrial
• Others
By Distribution
• Offline
• Retail
• Wholesale
• Online
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
