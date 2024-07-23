Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing Market Set to Record Exponential Growth with a CAGR of 29.6% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing Market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing Market – (By Type (Stereolithography, Polyjet Printing, MultiJet Printing, Colorjet Printing, Digital Light Processing, Selective Laser Sintering), By Application (Consumer, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Fashion & Aesthetics)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printing market is experiencing robust growth driven by its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability across various industries. FDM, a form of additive manufacturing, utilizes the process of melting and extruding thermoplastic materials in a layer-by-layer fashion to fabricate three-dimensional items according to digital blueprints. This technique is preferred due to its capability to create practical prototypes, personalized components, and even final products with exceptional accuracy and resilience. Key factors fueling market expansion include the increasing adoption of 3D printing for speedy prototyping and production, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. The technology's capability to reduce lead times, optimize supply chains, and lower production costs further enhances its appeal. Moreover, advancements in material science have diversified the range of materials compatible with FDM printers, enhancing their suitability for a wider array of applications. Furthermore, with the ongoing advancement and increasing popularity of technology, the FDM 3D printing market is ready for further progress and acceptance in various industries that are looking for effective and flexible manufacturing solutions. Furthermore, with the ongoing advancement and increasing popularity of technology, the FDM 3D printing market is ready for further progress and acceptance in various industries that are looking for effective and flexible manufacturing solutions.
List of Prominent Players in the Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing Market:
• ExOne
• EOS GmbH
• Stratasys Ltd
• XYZprinting, Inc.
• Optomec
• Voxeljet AG
• Organovo Holdings, Inc.
• EnvisionTEC
• 3D Systems
• Markforged
• Bambu Lab
• Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd.
• ELEGOO
• MakerBot
• UltiMaker
• INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
• Prusa Research a.s.
• Flashforge
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market is driven significantly by the rapid prototyping technique known as fused deposition modelling (FDM). This method facilitates the cost-effective and precise development of small functional components. Fused deposition modelling operates by utilizing a CAD/CAM-based design-specific blueprint, which is input into an FDM system. The system then directs design-specific instructions to the controller's head, ultimately extruding melted thermoplastic material to form the desired components. During the pandemic, there was a notable surge in demand for fused deposition modelling, particularly within the healthcare sector. This increase was primarily driven by the urgent need to prototype and produce moulds for medical equipment.
Challenges:
The restricted selection of materials that are compatible with FDM technology is a substantial obstacle. While advancements have expanded material options, FDM primarily supports thermoplastics, restricting its application in sectors requiring precise material properties such as high-temperature resistance or biocompatibility. Another challenge is the inherent limitations in printing resolution as well as surface finish compared to other 3D printing technologies like Stereolithography (SLA) or Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). This restricts FDM's suitability for applications demanding intricate details or smooth surfaces, such as in medical devices or aerospace components.
Regional Trends:
The North American fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing market is predicted to record a significant market share. North American FDM 3D printing market is characterized by continuous technological advancements, collaborations between industry players and research institutions, and increasing investments in R&D. These factors contribute to the favourable growth outlook, positioning North America as a key hub for FDM 3D printing innovation and adoption in the global market. Besides, APAC had a substantial share of the market. The expansion can be attributed to factors such as the burgeoning populations of countries such as India and China, accelerated urban development, and growing governmental support and collaborative efforts promoting technology adoption. Within the Asia-Pacific region, there is a notable rise in healthcare sector investments aimed at advancing medical equipment production, enhancing facilities, and improving infrastructure.
Recent Developments
• In March 2024, Stratasys Ltd. purchased Arevo's technology portfolio, which includes its Intellectual Property (IP) estate. Stratasys will gain access to important patents related to carbon fiber printing, strategies for enhancing Z-strength, and build monitoring enabled by artificial intelligence with this acquisition. Stratasys plans to expand the variety of manufacturing applications they provide to customers by incorporating this technology into their FDM 3D printing equipment.
• In Sept 2023, ExOne and BMW showcased the utilization of ExOne's binder jet 3D printing technology by BMW. BMW has collaborated with ExOne since 2002. They utilized four ExOne Exerial sand 3D printers and intend to incorporate two additional ExOne machines in the future.
Segmentation of Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printing Market-
By Type:
• Stereolithography
• Polyjet Printing
• MultiJet Printing
• Colorjet Printing
• Digital Light Processing
• Selective Laser Sintering
By Application:
• Consumer
• Automotive
• Aerospace & Defence
• Healthcare
• Fashion & Aesthetics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
