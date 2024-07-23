Absorbent Pads Market Exclusive Insights on Size, Share and Profit with a CAGR of 5.21% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Absorbent Pads Market is valued at US$ 4.06 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.01 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Absorbent Pads Market – (By Material (Plastic (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Superabsorbent Polymer), Fiber, Paper, Other Materials), By Type (Universal Absorbent Pads, Oil Absorbent Pads, Hazmat Absorbent Pads, Chemical Absorbent Pads, Other Absorbent Pads), By Absorbency Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, Heavy Weight), By End Use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Other End-use Industries)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Absorbent pads have been gaining huge popularity in end-user industries such as food, oil and gas, chemicals, medical, and others, as these are suitable for cleaning-up and maintenance of drips, inevitable leaks, as well as spills formed in the workplace while transporting, handling, dispensing, and storing liquids. Such factors are responsible for driving the rise of the Absorbent Pads Market during the forecast period. Various characteristics of absorbent pads, such as stiffness, reusability, ease of use, inertness towards absorbed liquid, and durability, make them the most suitable option for industries to enhance productivity and safety at the workplace. These are likely to elevate the growth of the Absorbent Pads Market during the forecast period. Universal absorbent pads, which account for over 48% of the market, are the dominant segment due to their versatility in absorbing a wide range of liquids, including water, oils, and chemicals. absorbent pads play a crucial role in managing liquids across diverse applications, offering efficient absorption, containment, and disposal solutions for various industries and everyday use scenarios.
List of Prominent Players in the Absorbent Pads Market:
• Novipax Buyer, LLC
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• 3M Company
• Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
• W. Dimer GmbH
• Elliott Absorbent Products
• Cocopac Ltd
• Brady Worldwide, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Brady Corporation)
• Azapak Pty Ltd
• Fentex Ltd
• Sirane Ltd
• Cool-Direct
• Meltblown Technologies
• Cellcomb AB
• ESP Sorbents
• MAGIC srl
• Johnson Matthey Plc.
• Oil-Dri Corporation of America
• Prima SRL
• Trico Corporation
• Gelok International Corporation
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The need for absorbent pads used for spill containment and cleanup is driven by an increase in industrial activity in some industries, including food processing, chemical production, and healthcare. As a preventive measure against spills and accidents, absorbent pads are in demand due to increased awareness of workplace safety regulations and the requirement to maintain hygienic and hazard-free work environments. The emergence of more effective and efficient absorbent materials is a result of ongoing breakthroughs in material science, which propels market expansion as businesses look for creative ways to satisfy their spill containment requirements. The growing need for absorbent pads drives the market due to the increasing frequency of chemical spills, both deliberate and unintentional. These spills require adequate containment and cleanup.
Challenges:
The availability of alternatives for absorbent pads, such as booms, socks, and granular absorbents, presents a threat to the market’s expansion because consumers may choose these options in response to certain requirements or preferences. Some organizations, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), may view the initial expenditure needed to deploy absorbent pad solutions as a barrier. This cost includes buying the pads themselves and training staff on how to use them properly. Getting rid of used absorbent pads, particularly ones that are contaminated with hazardous compounds, can be difficult in terms of following environmental standards and using the right disposal techniques. As a result, some consumers may decide to refrain from using these items. The pandemic has caused uncertainties and economic difficulties that may short-term reduce demand for absorbent pads by upsetting global supply networks and industrial operations.
Regional Trends:
The North American absorbent pads market holds the largest share globally, driven by several key factors. One of the essential primary drivers is the rising awareness of the benefits provided by absorbent pads, particularly their crucial role in managing oil spills and chemical leaks, which are prevalent issues in industrial settings across the region.
Additionally, North America boasts a robust infrastructure for the production and distribution of these products. The combination of advanced manufacturing capabilities, strategic market players, and a diversified application spectrum positions North America as the dominant region in the global absorbent pads market. Furthermore, the region of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the global Absorbent Pads Market because of various growing concerns about the environment, rapid industrialization, government initiatives, and increasing funding in various industries.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2023, Novipax reintroduced one of its flagship active absorbents, XtendaPak, to the food packaging sector. The absorbent pad, XtendaPak, is a solution manufactured to enhance and extend the shelf life of poultry, fresh meat, and seafood products.
• In November 2022, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., a paper province company, launched a new bio-based absorbent pad that will make the food industry greener. This type of pad is made from pure cellulose that effectively absorbs liquid in packaging, especially for fresh foods, including meat, fish, and poultry.
Segmentation of Absorbent Pads Market-
By Material-
• Plastic
o Polyethylene
o Polypropylene
o Superabsorbent Polymer
• Fiber
• Paper
• Other Materials
By Type-
• Universal Absorbent Pads
• Oil Absorbent Pads
• Hazmat Absorbent Pads
• Chemical Absorbent Pads
• Other Absorbent Pads
By Absorbency Weight-
• Light Weight
• Medium Weight
• Heavy Weight
By End Use Industry-
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverages
• Chemical
• Pharmaceutical
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Oil & Gas
• Other End-use Industries
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
