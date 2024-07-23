Plant-based Spreads Market Growing with a CAGR of 5.44% From 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Plant-based Spreads Market is valued at US$ 468.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 704.3 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Plant-based Spreads Market – (By Type of Spreads (Lard, Margarine, Nut Butters, Legume-based spreads, Veggie Pâtés, Pestos, Guacamole, Hummus, Vegan Cream Cheese, Vegan Herring Salad, Jam, Others), By Source of Spreads (Pulses, Vegetable Oils, Nuts, Seeds, Grains), By Distribution Channel of Spreads (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Online Channel)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Spreads are generally known to be thick because they contain fats, healthy vegetable oil, and butter. Spreads are added to food, including bakery breads and crackers. Spreads are becoming the product in trend for bread during breakfast time. Vegan spreads, which are also known as butter replacements, exclude the conventional dairy butter that comes from fresh milk or cream. As an alternative, a comparable procedure is followed, but vegetable, coconut or sunflower oils are utilized instead of animal-based butterfat. The plant-based spreads market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing consumer need for healthier and sustainable food options. Factors such as rising awareness of health and environmental benefits, growing preference for vegan and vegetarian products, and innovations in flavours and textures are fueling market expansion. Challenges include competition from traditional spreads, production costs, raw material availability, regulatory complexities, and consumer perception issues. Despite these challenges, the market is witnessing a surge in popularity & acceptance due to the influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and the availability of a diverse range of plant-based spread options catering to evolving consumer preferences.
List of Prominent Players in the Plant-based Spreads Market:
• Daiya Foods Inc.
• Meridian Group.
• Amy's Kitchen Inc.
• Follow Your Heart
• B&G Foods Inc.
• Litehouse Inc.
• Red Duck Foods, Inc.
• Majestic Garlic
• Bear Pond Farm
• Kensington & Sons
• Kite HILL
• WayFare Health Foods
• Good Foods Group LLC
• Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc.
• Frito-Lay North America, Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growth of the plant-based spreads market is fueled by the expanding consumer consciousness regarding the health and environmental advantages, the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian options, the growing worries about animal cruelty, and the vast range of plant-based ingredients that are readily accessible. Furthermore, the market enlargement is being driven by the increasing demand for clean labeling and natural products, as well as advancements in flavors and textures. In addition, the impact of social media, endorsements by celebrities, and the growth of distribution channels are all factors that are helping to the rising popularity and sales of plant-based spreads.
Challenges:
The plant-based spreads market faces challenges such as competition from traditional dairy-based spreads, higher production costs of plant-based ingredients, limited availability of certain raw materials, and the need for continuous product innovation to meet consumer preferences. Additionally, regulatory hurdles related to labelling, health claims, and food safety standards can pose challenges for market players. Distribution and shelf space limitations in retail outlets, as well as consumer skepticism about taste and texture compared to conventional spreads, also present obstacles. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material costs and the impact of global supply chain disruptions can affect the market's growth trajectory.
Regional Trends:
The North American market for plant-based spreads is expected to have a substantial portion of the total revenue. The growing population of individuals with lactose intolerance is transitioning to vegan alternatives such as butter, cheese, and yogurt, hence fueling the expansion of the industry. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be stimulated by non-vegan consumers who choose to consume vegan cuisine due to its advantageous impact on health. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to undergo the most rapid growth rate throughout the projection period. The growth of the Asia Pacific plant-based spreads market is propelled by the growing acceptance of Western dietary practices and the increasing recognition of the advantages of vegan food items.
Recent Developments:
• In Mar 2024, Daiya has announced the release of their new Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds designed exclusively for foodservice operators. Building upon the popularity of its exclusive ingredient, Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, which was introduced in retail stores last December, these inventive shreds guarantee a cheese-like melt that achieves a similar browning effect. This makes them ideal for foodservice operators and restaurateurs seeking to enhance their plant-based menu options.
• In May 2021, Philadelphia, the renowned cream cheese brand under The Kraft Heinz Company, is expanding its plant-based cream cheese line, introducing its first plant-based spread nationwide, marking a new era for the iconic brand.
Segmentation of Plant-based Spreads Market-
By Type of Spreads:-
• Lard
• Margarine
• Nut Butters
• Legume-based spreads
• Veggie Pâtés
• Pestos
• Guacamole
• Hummus
• Vegan Cream Cheese
• Vegan Herring Salad
• Jam
• Others
By Source of Spreads:
• Pulses
• Vegetable Oils
• Nuts
• Seeds
• Grains
By Distribution Channel of Spreads:
• Hypermarket and Supermarket
• Convenience Store
• Specialty Store
• Online Channel
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
