Sun Care Products Market Is To Reach USD 2.50 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 5.49%. To Forecast 2024-2032
The sun care industry is contained of establishments that are primarily worried about the retailing of sun protection, after-sun exposure, and self-tanning products. Sun care product includes various product segments developed to reflect or absorb the ult
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) Sun Care Products Market Size Was Valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.49% From 2024-2032.
Pune, 19, July 2024: The Global Sun Care Products Market Size Was Valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.49% From 2024-2032.The relation of sunrays with skin damage has been known since primitive times. The description of the electromagnetic spectrum enabled the identification of the ultraviolet light spectrum as being accountable for skin damage resulting from extended skin exposure.
The harmful effects of sun rays on skin have been recognized since ancient times. The identification of the ultraviolet (UV) light spectrum highlighted its role in skin damage from prolonged exposure. Sunscreens have been used since early civilizations, with increasing awareness of UV risks leading to significant advancements in science and technology. Government health agencies promote sunscreen use to combat rising UV-induced melanoma cases. Despite a revenue drop to $9.3 billion in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sun care market, encompassing sun protection, after-sun, and self-tanning products, is projected to rebound. By 2025, the global sun care market is expected to reach $12.5 billion, according to Statista Consumer Market Outlook.
Sun Care Products Market Dynamics
Growing consumer awareness of UVA damage is boosting sun care product demand. UVA rays, unlike UVB, are present year-round and penetrate windows, causing skin aging and solar keratosis. This has driven the need for broad-spectrum protection. Nanotechnology in sunscreens, using titanium dioxide and zinc oxide nanoparticles, enhances application and reduces residue, benefiting sensitive skin users. This innovation, supported by stringent safety standards, is increasing product adoption.
Strict regulations in regions like North America and high investment requirements for new formulations limit market growth. Western Europe’s sun care market is stagnant due to budget-conscious consumers. Brands need to emphasize health benefits and reduce costs without compromising quality to appeal to these consumers.
Targeting baby boomers can expand market share. The baby- and child-specific sun care market, currently underdeveloped, has significant growth potential, especially in countries like the US, Brazil, Italy, and the UK.
Access The Comprehensive Sample Research Analysis Report Here:
https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16027
Sun Care Products Market Regional Insights
The North America region is expected to dominate the sun care products market during the forecast period. Consumers in the US and Canada are increasingly scrutinizing labels, driving demand for organic options. The competitive landscape, marked by numerous private-label brands, has led to strategic pricing and brand loyalty efforts by key players, with multi-functional anti-aging formulations gaining traction.
In the Asia Pacific region, the market is poised for steady growth despite short-term challenges. Cultural preferences for skin whitening have boosted the popularity of such sun care products, creating profitable opportunities for producers.
In the Middle East and Africa, growth prospects are significant due to rising skin cancer incidences from high UV radiation and adverse weather conditions. Increased recommendations by skin health specialists have shifted market focus to key areas like Saudi Arabia, emphasizing products with superior sun protection.
Sun Care Products Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
Sun Protection Product
After Sun-Products
Self-Tanning Products
Based on the product type, the sun protection product is expected to register the highest market share over the forecast period. Gaining popularity for the SPF-15-29, SPF-30-50, and SPF->50 over the product lines, and e-commerce sales of sun care products are anticipated to only rise during the assessment period. Consumers are still worried about extended ultraviolet rays exposure, but tourism and outdoor mobility limitations have caused lethargy.
By Sun Protection Factor
15-29
30-50
>50
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Specialty Store
Convenience Store
Pharmacy Stores
Online Sales
GLOBAL SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Sun Care Products Key Competitors include:
L`Oréal S.A
Unilever
DSM
Avon Products Inc.
Coty Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Blistex Inc.
Clarins Group
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Shiseido Company Ltd
Johnson & Johnson
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Sun Care Products Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Sun Care Products market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Sun Care Products market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Sun Care Products market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Sun Care Products market?
Who are the leading companies in the Sun Care Products market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Sun Care Products market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Sun Care Products market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Sun Care Products market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Sun Care Products Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Sun Care Products Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Sun Care Products Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a Personal Care firm, has released the following reports:
Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market: The Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market Size Was Valued at USD 52.93 Million in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 203.65 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 16.15 % From 2024-2032.
Hair Color Market: The Hair Color Market Size Was Valued at USD 24.77 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 36.60 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5% From 2024-2032.
About us:
Introspective Market Research (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Contact us:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
