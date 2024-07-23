Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market is valued at US$ 5.21 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 19.92 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market – (By Type (Antisense, Ribozymes, Aptamers, miRNA, CpG/Immunostimulatory, RNAi), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Oligonucleotides refer to the short-chain RNA or DNA that are generally manufactured by automated synthesizers. The oligonucleotide is purified using anion exchange chromatography, followed by desalting and freezing. The rising incidence of contagious illnesses such as chickenpox, diphtheria, and the common cold is anticipated to propel the expansion of the oligonucleotides market during the projected timeframe. In addition, the development of more stable and prolonged half-life molecules due to the advancement of technologies and the upgradation of chemically synthesized oligonucleotides which is anticipated to boost the growth of the oligonucleotides market at a significant rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and product launches among the manufacturers and market players to provide medical care to patients are expected to result in the expansion of the oligonucleotide therapy market.
List of Prominent Players in the Oligonucleotide Therapy Market:
• BPCI Biotech Holding
• SomaGenics Inc
• Hepion Pharmaceuticals
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
• Regulus Therapeutics Inc
• Ionis Pharmaceuticals
• Gilead Sciences, Inc
• Santaris
• InteRNA Technologies B.V.
• Mirage
• Biogen
• Merck KgaA
• Pfizer Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Advancements in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry are driving the increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications. Rising government investments in synthetic biology and genome projects are fueling research and development efforts in oligonucleotide therapeutics, leading to innovative treatments and technologies. Moreover, the growing focus on personalized medicine is shaping the oligonucleotide therapeutics market by tailoring treatments to individual patients based on genetic profiles and specific medical needs. These key drivers are propelling the market towards precision medicine, improved patient outcomes, and the development of targeted therapies for various diseases.
Challenges:
The inability to detect minor antibodies could hinder market growth by impacting the efficacy and safety of oligonucleotide therapies. This limitation may lead to uncertainties in treatment outcomes and patient responses. Additionally, stringent regulations pose challenges by increasing the complexity and cost of development, approval, and commercialization processes for oligonucleotide therapeutics. Overcoming these obstacles will require advancements in detection technologies, robust clinical data, and strategic compliance measures to navigate regulatory requirements and drive market success. Another challenge is the high cost and complexities of Oligonucleotide Therapy, which is hindering market growth.
Regional Trends:
The North American oligonucleotide Therapy Market is expected to register a maximum market revenue share and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Anticipated revenue growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of oligonucleotide therapies targeting disorders such as cancer and neurological conditions. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share in the market due to increasing demand for custom oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Factors like advancements in synthetic biology, rising applications in precision medicine, and expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries contribute to its expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Chinook Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals have partnered to jointly research, develop, and market an antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic aimed at treating a rare and severe chronic kidney disease.
• In March 2023, AusperBio has reported the successful administration of the first dose of AHB-137, an antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic candidate, to a human subject for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B.
Segmentation of Oligonucleotide Therapy Market-
By Type-
• Antisense
• Ribozymes
• Aptamers
• Mirna
• CpG/Immunostimulatory
• RNAi
By Application-
• Infectious Diseases
• Oncology
• Neurodegenerative Disorders
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Kidney Diseases
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Research Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
