Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Size to Expand Lucratively with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market is valued at US$ 1.53 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.37 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2024-20
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market – (By Brand (QFT-Plus), By Test Type (Tuberculin Skin Test (TST), Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA)), By Application, By End-use), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2579
Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) refers to a state where individuals are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis but do not exhibit active disease or symptoms. Detecting LTBI is crucial for preventing the progression to active tuberculosis (TB). The growth of the market is due to the rising risk of developing active tuberculosis as well as the rising awareness among people for diagnosing tuberculosis infection early. Key factors contributing to growth are the significant increase in the geriatric population, coupled with a rising incidence of tuberculosis among older individuals. The growing awareness of early tuberculosis diagnosis, along with an increasing risk of tuberculosis, is expected to fuel market growth.
Government initiatives promoting awareness programs to combat tuberculosis and the emergence of novel diagnostic solutions are also estimated to contribute significantly to market growth throughout the forecast period. This market pertains to the production and distribution of diagnostic tools and tests used for detecting latent tuberculosis infections. LTBI refers to a condition in which individuals have been infected with the tuberculosis bacteria but do not exhibit active symptoms. The increasing global burden of tuberculosis and the need for early detection and prevention have contributed to the growth of this market.
Diagnostic tools such as interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs) and tuberculin skin tests (TSTs) are commonly employed for LTBI detection. As governments and healthcare organizations worldwide intensify their efforts to control tuberculosis transmission, the demand for accurate and reliable LTBI detection methods is anticipated to drive further market expansion in the future.
List Of Prominent Players In The Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market:
• QIAGEN
• BIOMÉRIEUX
• Oxford Immunotec
• SD Biosensor, INC.
• Wantai BioPharm
• Lionex GmbH
• Sanofi
• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
• ARKRAY, Inc.
• Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
• Abbott,
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
One of the most important drivers impacting the global latent tuberculosis infection testing market is the ageing population. Since aged people are highly prone to having latent TB infection as an underlying illness, age-related immune function and increased frequency of adverse drug reactions can complicate the overall clinical approach to tuberculosis in elderly patients. Moreover, the market has been rising over the past few years because of factors such as rapid urbanization, surging prevalence of HIV, accelerating TB funding, accelerating construction activities, rise in consumer spending, escalating government initiatives, and many other factors.
Challenges:
The latent tuberculosis infection detection market faces challenges such as multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and stringent government regulations. MDR-TB complicates treatment and increases the urgency for accurate and timely detection methods. Stringent regulations can impact market entry for new diagnostic technologies and limit the adoption of innovative solutions. Overcoming these challenges requires research into effective detection techniques, collaboration with regulatory bodies to streamline approval processes, and education programs to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of latent tuberculosis infections.
Regional Trends:
The North American latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) detection market is predicted to upgrade due to increasing awareness and initiatives for TB control. The factors driving the market include advancements in diagnostic techniques, the rising prevalence of TB, and support from government health agencies. The market is also influenced by the presence of major players investing in research and development to improve detection accuracy. Additionally, efforts to implement comprehensive screening programs in high-risk populations contribute to the market's expansion in this region. Besides, Europe had a good share of the market, which was attributed to the presence of major research institutes and key market players.
Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2579
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, QIAGEN formed a cooperation with the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA) to provide education and assistance to panel physicians throughout the world regarding the most up-to-date tuberculosis screening needs. The primary emphasis will be on the novel IGRA prerequisites and their advantageous implications for patients and healthcare professionals.
Segmentation of latent tuberculosis infection detection market-
By Brand –
• QFT-Plus (QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus)
• Others
By Test Type –
• Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)
• Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA)
By Application –
• Household Contacts with Pulmonary TB
• PLHIV
• Others
By End-Use –
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Hospitals/Clinics
• Academic & Research Institutions
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2579
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2579
Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) refers to a state where individuals are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis but do not exhibit active disease or symptoms. Detecting LTBI is crucial for preventing the progression to active tuberculosis (TB). The growth of the market is due to the rising risk of developing active tuberculosis as well as the rising awareness among people for diagnosing tuberculosis infection early. Key factors contributing to growth are the significant increase in the geriatric population, coupled with a rising incidence of tuberculosis among older individuals. The growing awareness of early tuberculosis diagnosis, along with an increasing risk of tuberculosis, is expected to fuel market growth.
Government initiatives promoting awareness programs to combat tuberculosis and the emergence of novel diagnostic solutions are also estimated to contribute significantly to market growth throughout the forecast period. This market pertains to the production and distribution of diagnostic tools and tests used for detecting latent tuberculosis infections. LTBI refers to a condition in which individuals have been infected with the tuberculosis bacteria but do not exhibit active symptoms. The increasing global burden of tuberculosis and the need for early detection and prevention have contributed to the growth of this market.
Diagnostic tools such as interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs) and tuberculin skin tests (TSTs) are commonly employed for LTBI detection. As governments and healthcare organizations worldwide intensify their efforts to control tuberculosis transmission, the demand for accurate and reliable LTBI detection methods is anticipated to drive further market expansion in the future.
List Of Prominent Players In The Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market:
• QIAGEN
• BIOMÉRIEUX
• Oxford Immunotec
• SD Biosensor, INC.
• Wantai BioPharm
• Lionex GmbH
• Sanofi
• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
• ARKRAY, Inc.
• Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
• Abbott,
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
One of the most important drivers impacting the global latent tuberculosis infection testing market is the ageing population. Since aged people are highly prone to having latent TB infection as an underlying illness, age-related immune function and increased frequency of adverse drug reactions can complicate the overall clinical approach to tuberculosis in elderly patients. Moreover, the market has been rising over the past few years because of factors such as rapid urbanization, surging prevalence of HIV, accelerating TB funding, accelerating construction activities, rise in consumer spending, escalating government initiatives, and many other factors.
Challenges:
The latent tuberculosis infection detection market faces challenges such as multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and stringent government regulations. MDR-TB complicates treatment and increases the urgency for accurate and timely detection methods. Stringent regulations can impact market entry for new diagnostic technologies and limit the adoption of innovative solutions. Overcoming these challenges requires research into effective detection techniques, collaboration with regulatory bodies to streamline approval processes, and education programs to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of latent tuberculosis infections.
Regional Trends:
The North American latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) detection market is predicted to upgrade due to increasing awareness and initiatives for TB control. The factors driving the market include advancements in diagnostic techniques, the rising prevalence of TB, and support from government health agencies. The market is also influenced by the presence of major players investing in research and development to improve detection accuracy. Additionally, efforts to implement comprehensive screening programs in high-risk populations contribute to the market's expansion in this region. Besides, Europe had a good share of the market, which was attributed to the presence of major research institutes and key market players.
Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2579
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, QIAGEN formed a cooperation with the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA) to provide education and assistance to panel physicians throughout the world regarding the most up-to-date tuberculosis screening needs. The primary emphasis will be on the novel IGRA prerequisites and their advantageous implications for patients and healthcare professionals.
Segmentation of latent tuberculosis infection detection market-
By Brand –
• QFT-Plus (QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus)
• Others
By Test Type –
• Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)
• Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA)
By Application –
• Household Contacts with Pulmonary TB
• PLHIV
• Others
By End-Use –
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Hospitals/Clinics
• Academic & Research Institutions
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2579
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results