Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Market Expected to Grow Profitably in the Near Future with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Market is valued at US$ 437.3 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 563.8 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Market – (By Symptoms (Bleeding, Blood Clots, Bruising, Drop in Blood Pressure, Shortness of Breath, Confusion, Fever), Treatment (Medicines, Transfusions, Surgery), Diagnosis (Complete Blood Count with Blood Smear Exam, Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT), Prothrombin Time (PT), Fibrinogen Blood Test, D-dimer), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The complex, acquired disorder known as Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) is defined by the systemic activation of blood coagulation, which can contribute to widespread microvascular thrombosis and multiple organ dysfunction. The growing incidence of conditions associated with DIC, such as sepsis, trauma, cancer, and complications of pregnancy, are major drivers for the market.
Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and advancements in diagnostic techniques are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, favourable government initiatives and funding for research and development in the field of haematology are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities.
DIC itself is a medical condition rather than a market; advancements in understanding, diagnosing, and treating DIC are driven by a combination of scientific research, clinical practice, and healthcare policies. These factors collectively contribute to improving patient care and outcomes in the context of DIC.
The increasing incidence of cancer is a primary factor propelling growth in the disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) market. Additionally, risk factors such as blood transfusion reactions, pregnancy complications, pancreatitis, liver disease, and sepsis will significantly influence market dynamics throughout the forecast period. Moreover, initiatives by both public and private organizations to raise awareness will further broaden the DIC market. Furthermore, factors such as higher disposable incomes and rising occurrences of severe tissue injuries such as burns and head trauma are expected to expand the DIC market. Additionally, the growing elderly population and evolving lifestyles are poised to accelerate market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Market:
• Pfizer Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Siemens Healthineers
• Abbott Laboratories
• Sysmex Corporation
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Grifols, S.A.
• Beckman Coulter Inc.
• Instrumentation Laboratory
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.
• Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
• Helena Laboratories Corporation
• Mylan N.V
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Sanofi S.A
• GSK Plc.
• Novartis AG
• Bayer AG
• Eli Lily and Company
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Allergan Plc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Market Dynamics:
Drivers
The increasing prevalence of conditions that predispose patients to DIC, such as sepsis, trauma, malignancy, and obstetric complications, is a significant driver for market growth. Technological advancements in diagnostic methods and point-of-care testing are enhancing the management and treatment outcomes for DIC, thus driving market growth. Additionally, increased government and private sector investments in healthcare infrastructure and research are supporting the development and commercialization of innovative DIC treatments and diagnostics.
Challenges:
The need for more awareness and understanding of DIC in developing regions can hinder early diagnosis and effective treatment, negatively impacting market growth. The high costs associated with advanced diagnostic techniques and therapies may limit accessibility, particularly in low-income countries. Furthermore, regulatory challenges and the need for rigorous clinical trials to establish the efficacy & safety of new treatments can delay market entry for novel products.
Regional Trends:
The North American DIC market is expected to hold a significant share due to high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing incidence of DIC-associated conditions. The U.S. is the major contributor to the regional market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising healthcare investments, growing population, and increasing burden of chronic diseases. China, India, and Japan are the major markets in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. launched a new diagnostic test for early detection of DIC, aiming to improve patient outcomes through prompt treatment initiation.
• In January 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced a collaboration with several research institutions to advance the development of novel biomarkers for DIC diagnosis and management.
Segmentation of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Market-
By Symptoms
• Bleeding
• Blood Clots
• Bruising
• Drop in Blood Pressure
• Shortness of Breath
• Confusion
• Fever
By Treatment
• Medicines
• Transfusions
• Surgery
• Others
By Diagnosis
• Complete Blood Count with Blood Smear Exam
• Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT)
• Prothrombin Time (PT)
• Fibrinogen Blood Test
• D-dimer
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Others
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Homecare
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
