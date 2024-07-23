Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market expected to Observe Considerable Growth Opportunities with a CAGR of 6.90% from 2024-2031.
The Global Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market is valued at US$ 552.23 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 924.18 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Hospital Beds/Mattresses, Wheelchair, Foot Insoles, And Others), By Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
Pressure mapping systems are used in healthcare to measure pressure on a patient's body. This helps prevent pressure injuries, which can be serious for patients with limited mobility. These ulcers form when constant pressure cuts off blood flow to skin, often on bony areas like heels and shoulders. Pressure mapping helps healthcare professionals identify these high-pressure areas so they can take steps to prevent ulcers from forming.. Additionally, the National Collaborating Centre for Nursing and Supportive Care emphasizes the importance of pressure ulcer prevention, recommending pressure risk assessment and the use of pressure-relieving devices in both primary and secondary care settings.
Pressure mapping systems use an array of sensors embedded in a mat or pad that can be placed on beds, chairs, or other surfaces where patients rest. These sensors detect pressure at various points. The sensors collect data on the pressure exerted by the patient's body on the surface. This data is then transmitted to a central system for analysis. The collected data is processed and displayed as a pressure map, typically on a computer screen. Different colors represent varying levels of pressure, allowing caregivers to see which areas of the body are under the most stress. Advanced systems can analyze the data to identify patterns and trends. They can provide alerts if certain pressure thresholds are exceeded, prompting caregivers to reposition the patient or take other preventive measures.
List of Prominent Players in the Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market:
• Tekscan, Inc
• Sensor Products Inc
• PPS
• XSENSOR Technology Corporation
• Vista Medical
• FSRTEK
• Blue Chip Medical Products
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Increased awareness among healthcare providers about the benefits of pressure mapping systems through educational programs and training drives market growth. Increasing emphasis on adhering to healthcare standards and regulations to prevent pressure ulcers encourages the adoption of pressure mapping systems. Hospitals seeking accreditation and high rankings often implement advanced technologies like pressure mapping systems to improve patient safety and care quality. Development of specialized pressure mapping solutions for different healthcare settings, such as surgical tables, wheelchairs, and hospital beds, expands the market. Government programs aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and patient care quality contribute to market growth.
Challenges:
A lack of awareness among healthcare providers about the benefits and proper use of pressure mapping systems can limit their adoption. Efficiently managing and analyzing the large volumes of data generated by pressure mapping systems requires robust IT solutions and expertise.
Regional Trends:
North America dominated the market. There is a high level of awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of pressure mapping systems, coupled with extensive training programs. particularly the United States, has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which facilitates the adoption of advanced technologies like pressure mapping systems. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA provide clear guidelines and support for the adoption of new medical technologies. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has led to increased healthcare expenditure and investments in advanced medical technologies
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2024, XSENSOR, to assist with the ForeSite® SS pressure mapping system, which is intended to assist doctors and therapists in minimizing and preventing pressure injuries in wheelchair users. In order to better modify as per the clients, provide the appropriate padding, and create a long-term plan for healthy wheelchair sitting, the system indicates areas where bodily pressure is high.
• In Feb 2024, Tekscan, announces the launch of a novel pressure mapping sensor built specifically to address the requirements of detecting interface pressure in battery R&D and manufacture. By spotting possible issues with battery design, this method provides our customers with practical insights that could result in improved, safer, and more dependable energy storage.
Segmentation of Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market-
By Application
• Hospital Beds/ Mattresses
• Wheelchair
• Foot Insoles
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
