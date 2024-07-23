mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market expected to Witness Huge Revenue Growth with a CAGR of 2.6% from2024-2031.
The Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market is valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.96 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type(Capping Enzymes, Plasmid DNA, Nucleotides, Enzymes and Others), By Application(Therapeutics Production, Vaccine Production, Drug Discovery), By End User, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1497
mRNA is synthesized through the process of transcription in the nucleus, utilizing a DNA nucleotide sequence as a template. This complex process includes several steps: initiation, elongation, editing, and termination. mRNA synthesis has a wide range of applications, including drug discovery, vaccine development, and the manufacturing of therapeutics.
RNA-based vaccines, in particular, offer better immunogenicity, higher efficiency, and require shorter production times compared to traditional vaccines. Various methods exist for synthesizing mRNA, but in vitro transcription (IVT) is commonly used for its cell-free, low-cost, simple, and large-scale production capabilities.
IVT-based manufacturing involves six key steps and relies on three essential components: an RNA polymerase, nucleotides (sometimes chemically modified), and a linear DNA template. Additional enzymes, such as restriction endonucleases (for linearizing plasmid DNA templates), RNase inhibitors (to prevent mRNA degradation), pyrophosphatases (to improve mRNA synthesis), and DNase I (to remove residual plasmid DNA after IVT), are often utilized to ensure successful large-scale mRNA synthesis.
These provide the essential building blocks for mRNA, ensuring that the correct genetic information is transcribed from the DNA template. Chemically modified nucleotides can enhance stability and translational efficiency of the mRNA. Provides a precise sequence for mRNA synthesis, ensuring accurate transcription of the desired genetic information. Linearized DNA templates improve efficiency and reduce the risk of errors during transcription.
List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market:
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• Merck KGaA
• Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
• BOC Sciences
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Maravai LifeSciences
• New England Biolabs
• Creative Biogene
• HONGENE
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increased focus on mRNA technology in academic and industrial research is driving demand for raw materials. This interest is fueled by the potential of mRNA to revolutionize various fields, including medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology. The ability to quickly design and produce mRNA vaccines in response to emerging infectious diseases has been a significant advantage, highlighted by the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. Significant funding from government bodies, private investors, and pharmaceutical companies is driving research and development in mRNA technology. This financial support is crucial for advancing mRNA-based therapies and vaccines. mRNA vaccines are non-infectious and do not integrate into the host genome, providing a favorable safety profile that boosts market acceptance.
Challenges:
The synthesis and purification processes of raw materials, such as nucleotides and enzymes, are complex and require sophisticated equipment and expertise. Ensuring the stability and activity of enzymes and other raw materials during storage and use can be challenging.
Regional Trends:
North America is dominate the market. North America, particularly the United States, is at the forefront of mRNA technology due to significant investments in research and development. Leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, as well as prestigious research institutions, are based in this region. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, facilitating large-scale production and supply chain management. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the mRNA synthesis market due to increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1497
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Merck and Inspirna, Inc, collaborated to use the oral creatine transport channel SLC6A8 inhibitor ompenaclid (RGX-202), as well as upcoming Merck medications that target SLC6A8. Impenaclid is being studied in a current Phase II trial as a possible second-line therapy for advanced mCRC caused by RAS mutations (RASmut).
• In March 2023, Creative Biogene, a company that offers biotechnology-related goods and services, revealed the launch of its GMP-grade mRNA synthesis services to boost research across a range of disciplines and project development.
• In June 2023, Roche, declared that it has reached a final deal to purchase a number of LumiraDx group assets related to the company's ground-breaking Point of Care technology. There will be requirements attached to the acquisition. Following the transaction's closing, Roche Diagnostics will fully integrate the acquired companies.
Segmentation of mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market-
By Type
• Capping Enzymes
• Plasmid DNA
• Nucleotides
• Enzymes
o Polymerase
o RNase Inhibitor
o DNase
o Others
• Others
By Application
• Therapeutics Production,
• Vaccine Production
• Drug Discovery
By End-user
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• CMOs & CROs
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1497
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1497
mRNA is synthesized through the process of transcription in the nucleus, utilizing a DNA nucleotide sequence as a template. This complex process includes several steps: initiation, elongation, editing, and termination. mRNA synthesis has a wide range of applications, including drug discovery, vaccine development, and the manufacturing of therapeutics.
RNA-based vaccines, in particular, offer better immunogenicity, higher efficiency, and require shorter production times compared to traditional vaccines. Various methods exist for synthesizing mRNA, but in vitro transcription (IVT) is commonly used for its cell-free, low-cost, simple, and large-scale production capabilities.
IVT-based manufacturing involves six key steps and relies on three essential components: an RNA polymerase, nucleotides (sometimes chemically modified), and a linear DNA template. Additional enzymes, such as restriction endonucleases (for linearizing plasmid DNA templates), RNase inhibitors (to prevent mRNA degradation), pyrophosphatases (to improve mRNA synthesis), and DNase I (to remove residual plasmid DNA after IVT), are often utilized to ensure successful large-scale mRNA synthesis.
These provide the essential building blocks for mRNA, ensuring that the correct genetic information is transcribed from the DNA template. Chemically modified nucleotides can enhance stability and translational efficiency of the mRNA. Provides a precise sequence for mRNA synthesis, ensuring accurate transcription of the desired genetic information. Linearized DNA templates improve efficiency and reduce the risk of errors during transcription.
List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market:
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• Merck KGaA
• Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
• BOC Sciences
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Maravai LifeSciences
• New England Biolabs
• Creative Biogene
• HONGENE
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increased focus on mRNA technology in academic and industrial research is driving demand for raw materials. This interest is fueled by the potential of mRNA to revolutionize various fields, including medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology. The ability to quickly design and produce mRNA vaccines in response to emerging infectious diseases has been a significant advantage, highlighted by the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. Significant funding from government bodies, private investors, and pharmaceutical companies is driving research and development in mRNA technology. This financial support is crucial for advancing mRNA-based therapies and vaccines. mRNA vaccines are non-infectious and do not integrate into the host genome, providing a favorable safety profile that boosts market acceptance.
Challenges:
The synthesis and purification processes of raw materials, such as nucleotides and enzymes, are complex and require sophisticated equipment and expertise. Ensuring the stability and activity of enzymes and other raw materials during storage and use can be challenging.
Regional Trends:
North America is dominate the market. North America, particularly the United States, is at the forefront of mRNA technology due to significant investments in research and development. Leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, as well as prestigious research institutions, are based in this region. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, facilitating large-scale production and supply chain management. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the mRNA synthesis market due to increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1497
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Merck and Inspirna, Inc, collaborated to use the oral creatine transport channel SLC6A8 inhibitor ompenaclid (RGX-202), as well as upcoming Merck medications that target SLC6A8. Impenaclid is being studied in a current Phase II trial as a possible second-line therapy for advanced mCRC caused by RAS mutations (RASmut).
• In March 2023, Creative Biogene, a company that offers biotechnology-related goods and services, revealed the launch of its GMP-grade mRNA synthesis services to boost research across a range of disciplines and project development.
• In June 2023, Roche, declared that it has reached a final deal to purchase a number of LumiraDx group assets related to the company's ground-breaking Point of Care technology. There will be requirements attached to the acquisition. Following the transaction's closing, Roche Diagnostics will fully integrate the acquired companies.
Segmentation of mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market-
By Type
• Capping Enzymes
• Plasmid DNA
• Nucleotides
• Enzymes
o Polymerase
o RNase Inhibitor
o DNase
o Others
• Others
By Application
• Therapeutics Production,
• Vaccine Production
• Drug Discovery
By End-user
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• CMOs & CROs
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1497
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results