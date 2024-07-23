Recyclable Thermoset Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report with a CAGR of 7.2% From 2024-2031.
The Global Recyclable Thermoset Market is valued at US$ 586.0 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 980.0 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Recyclable Thermoset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Mechanical Recycling, Feedstock Recycling, Energy Recovery), By Resin Type (Unsaturated Polyester (UPR), Epoxy, Phenol-Formaldehyde (Phenolic), Polyurethane, Others), By End User Type (Construction, Automotive, Power Generation, Electrical & Electronics, Others), By Region,- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
A recyclable thermoset is a type of polymer material that, unlike traditional thermosets, can be broken down and reprocessed into new products. Traditional thermosets are highly durable and heat-resistant but are not recyclable because their chemical structure forms cross-linked bonds that cannot be easily remolded or reshaped after curing.
However, advancements in polymer chemistry have led to the development of recyclable thermosets, which retain the desirable properties of conventional thermosets while allowing for recycling. These recyclable thermosets are designed with reversible chemical bonds or other mechanisms that enable the material to be broken down into its constituent monomers or oligomers, which can then be re-polymerized to form new thermoset materials. This makes them more environmentally friendly and aligns with circular economy principles by reducing waste and the need for virgin raw materials. Recyclable thermosets can be used in the manufacturing of lightweight and durable components, such as interior panels, bumpers, and under-the-hood parts. Their recyclability helps in reducing automotive waste and enhancing sustainability in vehicle production. These materials are suitable for high-performance applications in the aerospace sector, including aircraft interior components, structural parts, and insulation materials. The ability to recycle these components can significantly reduce waste and material costs.
Recycling thermoset materials can lead to cost savings by reducing the need for raw materials and decreasing waste disposal costs. The ability to reuse materials can also drive down manufacturing costs over time. Many companies are adopting corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies that include environmental stewardship. Using recyclable thermosets aligns with these strategies by contributing to environmental sustainability and demonstrating a commitment to responsible business practices.
List of Prominent Players in the Recyclable Thermoset Market:
• Adesso Advanced Materials Inc.
• Aditya Birla Chemicals
• Connora Technologies
• Demacq Recycling Composiet
• ECO-Wolf Inc.,
• Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research
• GAIKER-IK4
• INTCO Recycling
• Mallinda, LLC
• MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables
• Mobius Technologies GmbH
• neocomp GmbH
• Northstar Recycling
• The Dow Chemical Company
• BASF SE
• ENSO Plastics
• PolyCeramX
• EcoActiv Pty Ltd
• Spero Renewables
• Gr3n Recycling
• PerPETual Global
• Syngas Products Group Limited among others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Increasingly stringent environmental regulations and policies are pushing industries to adopt more sustainable materials and practices. Recyclable thermosets help companies comply with these regulations by reducing waste and promoting recycling. There is growing consumer awareness and demand for environmentally friendly products. Companies that use recyclable thermosets can market their products as sustainable, which can attract eco-conscious consumers and enhance brand reputation. Advances in polymer chemistry and material science have made it possible to develop recyclable thermosets with properties that match or exceed those of traditional thermosets. These technological advancements make recyclable thermosets a viable alternative for various applications. There is a growing emphasis on the circular economy, which focuses on keeping materials in use for as long as possible, extracting maximum value from them, and minimizing waste. Recyclable thermosets fit well within this framework by enabling closed-loop recycling processes.
Challenges:
Achieving the same mechanical properties, durability, and performance as traditional thermosets while maintaining recyclability can be challenging. The lack of standardized guidelines and certifications for recyclable thermosets can hinder their adoption and trust in their performance and sustainability claims.
Regional Trends:
North America dominates the market. The U.S. and Canada have implemented regulations that encourage the use of sustainable materials, driving research and adoption of recyclable thermosets. Major industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics are increasingly incorporating recyclable thermosets to meet sustainability goals. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to countries like China, Japan, and South Korea has led to increased interest in sustainable materials to manage waste and reduce environmental impact.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, BASF, presented innovative ideas and polyurethane recycling techniques at UTECH in Maastricht. Maastricht, Netherlands will host the premier international trade show and conference for the polyurethane sector from April 23–25. In every PU industry, one of the main subjects is the circular economy. BASF will showcase its innovative, eco-friendly material innovations and recycling techniques for a range of industries at its exhibit, E20.
• March 25, 2024, Dow Chemical Company, and the Procter & Gamble Company today declared plans to develop a new recycling technology through a joint development agreement (JDA). The goal is to make it possible to efficiently convert plastic packaging that is difficult to recycle into recycled polyethylene that has almost virgin quality and a small carbon impact.
Segmentation of Recyclable Thermoset Market-
By Technology
• Mechanical Recycling
• Feedstock Recycling
• Energy Recovery
By Resin Type
• Unsaturated Polyester (UPR)
• Epoxy
• Phenol-Formaldehyde (Phenolic)
• Polyurethane
• Others
By End User
• Construction
• Automotive
• Power Generation
• Electrical & Electronics
• Others
By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
