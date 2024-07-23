5G Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2024 ) According to a research report "5G Security Market by Offering (Solution and Services), End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), Network Component Security (RAN and Core Security), Architecture, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the 5G security market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2023 to 2028. The 5G network is connected to vertical industrial networks, such as automobiles, medicine, factories, and IoT devices which creates a network connection structure that comprises complex heterogeneous networks centered on the 5G networks.
By offering, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
Due to the increasing complexity and interconnectedness that 5G technology delivers, security is a major problem. With 5G, the fifth generation of wireless networks, data rates are increased, latency is decreased, and there is support for a huge number of connected devices. These benefits, meanwhile, also increase the potential attack surface for online attackers. An all-encompassing solution calls for a multifaceted strategy to solve the security issues around 5G. To protect the secrecy of data exchanged over the network, strong encryption mechanisms must first be put in place. Second, strong authentication procedures and access controls must be in place to guarantee that only authorized individuals and devices can access the network. Thirdly, technologies for continuous monitoring and threat detection must be used to quickly spot and stop any suspicious activity.
By network security, RAN security is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.
Base stations and antennas that cover a particular area based on their capacity are included in Radio Access Network (RAN) components, as is a core network that includes a RAN controller. The heart of contemporary LTE networks must have an Evolved Packet heart (EPC). Numerous cyberattacks reduce the RAN's performance and interfere with internet services by causing low latency. Because 5G security solutions shield RANs from cyberattacks, there is no bandwidth consumption from unauthorized traffic. All RAN interfaces transport important communication, and intruders who read or change the data can seriously damage the network. As a result, businesses have used 5G security solutions broadly.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.
The Asia Pacific region's enormous population has produced a sizable pool of mobile subscribers for telecom firms. The region contributes the most mobile customers to the global total and will continue to grow its network in the upcoming years. A variety of nations undergoing digital transformation can be found in this diverse region. Leading technologies like 5G and edge computing are predicted to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific area. 5G security and blockchain. The size, variety, and strategic leadership of countries, including Singapore, are the key causes of the dominance. Australia, China, South Korea, and Japan. The two biggest economies that manufacture vehicles, IT, networking, and electronic devices are Japan and China.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the 5G security Ericsson (Sweden), Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Allot (Israel), Huawei (China), A10 Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), F5 Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Spirent (US), Fortinet (US), Mobileum (US), Trend Micro (US), ZTE (China), Akamai (US), Colt Technology (UK), CLAVISTER (Sweden), Radware (Israel), AT&T (US), Riscure (Netherlands), Avast (Czech Republic), G+D Mobile Security (Germany), Check Point (US), ForgeRock (US), Positive Technologies (UK), Cellwise (US), Banu Networks (US), Suavei (US), Cachengo (US), BroadForward (Netherlands), Trilogy (US), Movandi (US), Deepsig (US), EdgeQ (US), Alcan systems (Germany), Mixcomm (Colombia), and Microamp Solutions (Poland).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
