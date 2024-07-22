Jeanine Sampson has been welcomed into Women in Leadership Advisory Board
University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Welcomes Jeanine Sampson to the Women in Leadership Advisory Board
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2024 ) Colorado Springs, CO—The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is proud to announce Jeanine Sampson's appointment as the newest member of the Women in Leadership Advisory Board. With over two decades of remarkable experience in the self-publishing industry, Ms. Sampson brings a wealth of knowledge, innovative leadership, and an entrepreneurial spirit that is sure to inspire and drive forward the board's initiatives.
As the CEO of Outskirts Press, Jeanine Sampson has played a pivotal role in the company’s ascent from a fledgling start-up to a dominant player in the self-publishing sector. Her journey with Outskirts Press over the last 22 years showcases her unwavering commitment to creating scalable business practices and fostering an environment that supports business growth, particularly within remote work settings.
Holding a BA in English from the University of Virginia and a BA in Design from the Art Institute of Colorado, Jeanine's unique combination of skills has allowed her to navigate the volatile self-publishing industry effectively. Her keen eye for design, paired with unmatched communication skills, has played a critical role in the development and expansion of Outskirts Press.
Beyond her business acumen, Jeanine has been a pioneering force in advocating for remote work environments that empower women. She has worked tirelessly to build and promote a team that enables women to increase their skills and knowledge while balancing family responsibilities. This commitment has resulted in a loyal team at Outskirts Press, with many members continuing to contribute over a decade later.
Jeanine Sampson’s addition to the UCCS Women in Leadership Advisory Board is a testament to her professional accomplishments and enduring dedication to empowering women in the workplace. The university community is excited to collaborate with Ms. Sampson and looks forward to the insights and leadership she will bring to the board.
About UCCS
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is one of four campuses in the University of Colorado system and is home to over 12,000 students. UCCS offers over 50 undergraduate, 24 graduate, and five doctoral degrees. The campus is renowned for its beautiful scenery, top-tier academic programs, and commitment to research and scholarship.
