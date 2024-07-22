Cruise Missile Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2023, reaching nearly USD 5.26 Bn. By 2023.
As per Stellar Market Research, Cruise Missile Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Cruise Missile revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.26 Bn. by 2030.
North America, particularly the United States, holds a dominant position in the global cruise missile market due to several key factors. The U.S. leads with the largest military budget worldwide, investing heavily in the development, production, and stockpiling of advanced cruise missiles.
The robust industrial base, featuring established defence contractors such as Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, contributes significantly to market dominance with their expertise and resources. The U.S. is also at the forefront of developing hypersonic cruise missiles, ensuring it remains ahead in missile technology.
A cruise missile is an unmanned, self-propelled guided vehicle designed to fly using aerodynamic lift and deliver a payload to a specific target.
Cruise Missile Market Segmentation
By Launch Platform:
Air
Surface Combatants
Submarine
Land
By Range:
Short Range Missiles
Medium Range Missiles
Long Range Missiles
By Speed:
Subsonic
Supersonic
Hypersonic
Cruise Missile Market’s Key Players include
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
DRDO
The Boeing Company
MBDA Inc.
Tactical Missiles Corporation
Kongsberg Gruppen
Roketsan
Avibras Indstria Aeroespacial S/A
