Cyber Warfare Market size is estimated USD 137.62 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% for 2030 according to Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Cyber Warfare Market size was valued at USD 49.32 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 137.62 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2024 ) North America dominated the Cyber Warfare Market with a 57.88% share in 2023 and Asia Pacific is fastest growing region over the forecasted period according to Stellar Market Research.
Cyber Warfare Market is rapidly growing due to the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks, geopolitical instability, and reliance on digital systems. High government investments and technological advancements are driving the market. Cybercrime Costs are expected to grow by 15% annually reaching USD 8 tn. in 2023 and USD 13 tn. by 2030. In 2019 Malware Infections there were 812.67 million reported infections, as per Stellar Market Research.
Cyber Warfare involves using digital strategies to conduct warfare in cyberspace, including hacking, disrupting infrastructure, stealing information, and spreading misinformation. Development of intrusion detection systems, threat intelligence platforms, and incident response services are advance solutions. Almost 88% of AI is used for cybersecurity tasks. In 2021 major tech companies spent USD 2.4 bn. on cybersecurity acquisitions.
Cyber Warfare Market Segmentation:
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Type
Cyberattacks
Espionage
Sabotage
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premises
By End used Industries
Defence
Governments and Utility
Corporate and Private
Aerospace
Media & Communication Services
BFSI
Others
Cyber Warfare Market Key Industry:
General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)
Airbus (Netherlands)
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Intel (California)
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (Virginia)
BAE Systems (U.K.)
The Boeing Company (U.S.
