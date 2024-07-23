Consumer Packaged Goods Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 32.47 Bn. by 2030
Global Consumer Packaged Goods Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 32.47 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The consumer preference is rising for environmentally friendly packaging. With over 80% millennials considering packaging important in their purchasing decision, it's become a crucial communication medium for product features and brand values.
E-commerce sector is a major contributor in the Consumer Packaged Goods Packaging Market growth. It has shown the impact on FMCG industry, with FMCG sales at brick-and-mortar stores declining by $3 billion in Q1 2018. E-commerce accounts for less than 15% of total FMCG sales but drives most of the growth. E-commerce sales contribute more than 75% of additional dollars in five out of six FMCG categories.
Pharmaceutical sector is seeing growth in Consumer-Packaged Goods Packaging Market as pre-fillable devices and pouches are in rising demand with growing allergic and asthmatic patients. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region is showing promising economic conditions and demographics driving market growth. International companies are targeting APAC for expansion and competitive advantage. Key companies in the region are innovating and adapting products to meet new consumer demands.
Consumer Packaged Goods Packaging Market Segmentation
by Material
Metal
Paper & Paperboard
Glass
Plastics
Other Materials
by Application
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Household
Consumer Packaged Goods Packaging Market’s Key Players include
Crown Holdings Inc
Amcor Ltd
Ardagh Group
Berry Plastics Corporation
DS Smith PLC
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Bangalore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
